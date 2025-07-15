Blu Girls rip Thailand for rousing Softball Asia Cup opener

The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals nailed one of the three slots to the World Cup staked in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines leaned on an 11-run binge in the second inning to crush Southeast Asian foe Thailand, 15-1, Monday that set in motion its bid in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Xian, China.

Right fielder Roma Jane Cruz belted a three-run homer to deep left center that sparked that decisive run in the second inning and sealed the lopsided victory for that lasted just three and a half innings for the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Blu Girls

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines chief Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the team for the strong start.

“I am profoundly proud of our Blu Girls for their incredible performance today. Their determination and teamwork truly reflect the fighting spirit of Filipino athletes,” said Lhullier.

“This dominant victory sets a strong tone for the rest of the tournament, and we remain hopeful for even greater success in the coming games,” he added.

The country, currently battling South Korea and powerhouse Japan at press time, is eyeing a top three finish that will seal it a place in next year’s World Cup or a top eight effort that will punch it a ticket to the Nagoya Asian Games also next year.

April Mae Minanga woke up after allowing Thailand its one and only run atop the opening inning — a Mechawee Thanachanthonwaj single to right center — and shut out the Thais in the second when the Blu Girls turned a 1-0 deficit to an 11-0 edge.

Glory Alonzo and Sydney Vitangcol then closed out well in the final two innings to seal the Filipinas the deal.

But it was Cruz, an Adamson standout, who shone the brightest after batting in a total of eight runs, including a three-run inside-the-park homer down the left field line in the bottom third, in just three at bats.