^

Sports

Blu Girls rip Thailand for rousing Softball Asia Cup opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 10:11am
Blu Girls rip Thailand for rousing Softball Asia Cup opener
The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals nailed one of the three slots to the World Cup staked in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines leaned on an 11-run binge in the second inning to crush Southeast Asian foe Thailand, 15-1, Monday that set in motion its bid in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Xian, China.

Right fielder Roma Jane Cruz belted a three-run homer to deep left center that sparked that decisive run in the second inning and sealed the lopsided victory for that lasted just three and a half innings for the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Blu Girls

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines chief Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the team for the strong start.

“I am profoundly proud of our Blu Girls for their incredible performance today. Their determination and teamwork truly reflect the fighting spirit of Filipino athletes,” said Lhullier.

“This dominant victory sets a strong tone for the rest of the tournament, and we remain hopeful for even greater success in the coming games,” he added.

The country, currently battling South Korea and powerhouse Japan at press time, is eyeing a top three finish that will seal it a place in next year’s World Cup or a top eight effort that will punch it a ticket to the Nagoya Asian Games also next year.

April Mae Minanga woke up after allowing Thailand its one and only run atop the opening inning — a Mechawee Thanachanthonwaj single to right center — and shut out the Thais in the second when the Blu Girls turned a 1-0 deficit to an 11-0 edge.

Glory Alonzo and Sydney Vitangcol then closed out well in the final two innings to seal the Filipinas the deal.

But it was Cruz, an Adamson standout, who shone the brightest after batting in a total of eight runs, including a three-run inside-the-park homer down the left field line in the bottom third, in just three at bats.

BLUE GIRLS

SOFTBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manny ready for Barrios

Manny ready for Barrios

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t leaving anything to chance and with nearly two months of training, said he’s ready for whatever...
Sports
fbtw

Counted or not counted?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals is over but there remains a lingering debate on whether Mo Tautuaa’s shot should’ve been counted to give San Miguel Beer a one-point lead with 56.1 seconds to go....
Sports
fbtw
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

1 hour ago
Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared to return to the NBA's San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined last February...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Liquid's female roster ready to showcase prowess in MWI

Team Liquid's female roster ready to showcase prowess in MWI

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
For the first since the inception of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI), the Philippines will be...
Sports
fbtw
All-out war looms

All-out war looms

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
TNT is bracing for a fierce fightback from a San Miguel Beer crew that’s out for blood after the “offensive basket...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

11 hours ago
Jannik Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his arch-rival to win his first Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Chameleons seek to sustain run

Chameleons seek to sustain run

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Are the Nxled Chameleons for real?
Sports
fbtw
Gravelton PH gears up for gritty fourth season

Gravelton PH gears up for gritty fourth season

11 hours ago
Gravelton PH returns with Gravelton Clark 2025, hitting the trails harder and tougher than ever and pushing cyclists and adventure...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with