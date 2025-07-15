^

Sports

Elevate stumbles in Garena Masters Season 9

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 10:06am
Elevate stumbles in Garena Masters Season 9
CODM Esports News

MANILA, Philippines -- Elevate's hopes of a second golden road has ended as they fell to Stalwart Esports in the grand finals of the Garena Masters 2025 Season 9, 1-4.

Though Elevate managed to take the close Hardpoint map (250-248), Stalwart Esports maximized their Upper Bracket advantage and came fully prepared against Elevate to take the next three maps to end Elevate's CODM dominance.

The runner-up finish snaps Elevate's win streak in competitive CODM since the roster won the Garena Masters Season 5 back in 2023 when they were still under WPM LowKings.

It also shatters Elevate's hope for a second golden road (winning all CODM tournaments within a year) after they successfully swept all CODM Esports tournaments last year, winning the Garena Masters Season 6 and 7, the CODM Summer Invitational and the CODM World Championship 2024.

The reigning world champions and considered one of the most dominant teams in CODM, Elevate started the tournament strong with 12 consecutive map wins.

Although they suffered a loss at the hands of TRT Philippines, Elevate still finished the group stages as the top seed after nine wins.

In the playoffs, Elevate quickly dispatched Filipino team, Thanatos, 3-0 but in the Upper Bracket Finals against Stalwart Esports, their Southeast Asian Rivals have finally enacted their revenge after always finishing second to the Red Rebellion, sweeping Elevate, 0-3 to drop them to the lower bracket.

Facing TRT Philippines in the lower brackets, Elevate avenged their group stages loses to set-up a rematch with Stalwart Esports in the grand finals.

ESPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manny ready for Barrios

Manny ready for Barrios

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t leaving anything to chance and with nearly two months of training, said he’s ready for whatever...
Sports
fbtw

Counted or not counted?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals is over but there remains a lingering debate on whether Mo Tautuaa’s shot should’ve been counted to give San Miguel Beer a one-point lead with 56.1 seconds to go....
Sports
fbtw
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

Wembanyama cleared to return for Spurs: reports

1 hour ago
Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared to return to the NBA's San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined last February...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls rip Thailand for rousing Softball Asia Cup opener

Blu Girls rip Thailand for rousing Softball Asia Cup opener

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines leaned on an 11-run binge in the second inning to crush Southeast Asian foe Thailand, 15-1, Monday that set...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Apo JPGT golf tilt: Revilleza ties Barnes; Molde leads

Apo JPGT golf tilt: Revilleza ties Barnes; Molde leads

17 hours ago
After settling for one victory at South Pacific, Davao’s young golfers stormed back strong at Apo Golf and Country Club,...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage GM Antonio rules Asenso Ozamiz Open chess tournament

Vintage GM Antonio rules Asenso Ozamiz Open chess tournament

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Grandmaster Joey Antonio continued to turn back time as he topped the Asenso Ozamiz Open chess tournament Sunday to complete...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour: Unbeaten Nxled take on Highrisers

PVL on Tour: Unbeaten Nxled take on Highrisers

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Are the Nxled Chameleons for real?
Sports
fbtw
Arbios, Camacho top Sante Barley&nbsp;Trilogy&nbsp;Run Asia Manila Leg 3

Arbios, Camacho top Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia Manila Leg 3

18 hours ago
Arlan Arbios and Maricar Camacho shone the brightest in Leg 3 of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with