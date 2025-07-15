Elevate stumbles in Garena Masters Season 9

MANILA, Philippines -- Elevate's hopes of a second golden road has ended as they fell to Stalwart Esports in the grand finals of the Garena Masters 2025 Season 9, 1-4.

Though Elevate managed to take the close Hardpoint map (250-248), Stalwart Esports maximized their Upper Bracket advantage and came fully prepared against Elevate to take the next three maps to end Elevate's CODM dominance.

The runner-up finish snaps Elevate's win streak in competitive CODM since the roster won the Garena Masters Season 5 back in 2023 when they were still under WPM LowKings.

It also shatters Elevate's hope for a second golden road (winning all CODM tournaments within a year) after they successfully swept all CODM Esports tournaments last year, winning the Garena Masters Season 6 and 7, the CODM Summer Invitational and the CODM World Championship 2024.

The reigning world champions and considered one of the most dominant teams in CODM, Elevate started the tournament strong with 12 consecutive map wins.

Although they suffered a loss at the hands of TRT Philippines, Elevate still finished the group stages as the top seed after nine wins.

In the playoffs, Elevate quickly dispatched Filipino team, Thanatos, 3-0 but in the Upper Bracket Finals against Stalwart Esports, their Southeast Asian Rivals have finally enacted their revenge after always finishing second to the Red Rebellion, sweeping Elevate, 0-3 to drop them to the lower bracket.

Facing TRT Philippines in the lower brackets, Elevate avenged their group stages loses to set-up a rematch with Stalwart Esports in the grand finals.