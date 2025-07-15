Team Liquid's female roster ready to showcase prowess in MWI

MANILA - For the first since the inception of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI), the Philippines will be represented by two teams.

Joining the veteran roster of NAVI PH in raising the Filipino banner is Athena League's first runner-up, the female roster of Team Liquid Philippines.

Team Liquid Philippines features veteran jungler Trinity “Ramici” Ramos, gold laner Clarisse “CLA” Cordova, EXP laner Allyson "Daiki" Ventanilla, midlaner Zaira “Zaishii” Gilhang and roamers Kyla "Soju" Ramos and Abegail "Isuna" Concepcion.

Ramici played in last year's MWI under Vietnam's Zino Lilies, while Soju, Isuna and Zaishii re juggling their studies while they compete in the female MLBB professional scene.

Compared to the defending champions of MWI, Team Liquid's roster is relatively new, having been formed just this year.

"We did some tryouts. With the help of course of our coaches, whenever we do tryouts, I want to make sure [we get] high caliber players," said Team Liquid Philippines' Country Manager and Head of Esports Mitch Liwanag in an interview with PhilStar.com.

"Though mga baguhan pa yung iba sa Kamila, I have a gut feeling talaga na kaya nilang pumalag."

Liwanag said that while the players already have what it takes to hang with the big guns, top-notch coaching is still a must.

"So, actually nagsu-school pa sila, what more if they go full-time? So, sabi ko, let's start with baby steps. Ayoko madaliin." said Liwanag.

Now in Riyadh to take part in MWI, Team Liquid hopes to make the country proud and retain the MWI crown in the Philippines. For Ramos, the second chance in Riyadh is more memorable as she now represents the country.

"Nag-promise ako sa sarili ko last year, kasi naging MWI din ako but import siya. So hindi Philippines yung na-represent ko. And important siya ngayon kasi I promise nga na sana sa next MWI, yung na-represent ko is yung Philippines na talaga." shared Ramos.

Team Liquid will open their MWI campaign on July 15, 5pm (Manila time) against China's Tidal Legends Gaming.