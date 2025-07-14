Apo JPGT golf tilt: Revilleza ties Barnes; Molde leads

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – After settling for one victory at South Pacific, Davao’s young golfers stormed back strong at Apo Golf and Country Club, with homegrown talents either seizing control or moving into contention in all but one of the six categories after the opening round of the ICTSI Apo Golf Junior PGT Championship here Monday.

No performance stood out more than Lucas Revilleza’s impressive surge, as the eight-year-old tapped into his familiarity with the challenging layout to card a one-under 71, sharing the lead with Cagayan de Oro's Jamie Barnes in the boys’ 7-10 division.

The Rizal Memorial Colleges Inc. student overcame early nerves with steady play, firing four birdies against three bogeys to put himself in prime position for a breakthrough victory. Revilleza previously placed third at Del Monte, second at Pueblo de Oro, and third again at South Pacific.

“Kinabahan talaga ako nung una, pero nag-focus lang ako at nagtiwala,” said Revilleza, who bogeyed No. 4 but bounced back with two birdies over the next three holes. He closed out with two more birdies, including a pressure-packed putt from pin-length range to negate a pair of late bogeys.

“Sana maipanalo ko na ito sa home course ko,” added Revilleza, who is targeting a two-under total to finally clinch his first win in the four-leg Mindanao swing of the seven-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Standing in his way, however, is Barnes — the consistent and composed standout who swept the first three legs of the Mindanao series in an impressive JPGT debut. Despite trailing Revilleza by three shots late in the round after a double bogey on the par-3 11th, he showed his grit by birdieing Nos. 13 and 14.

Barnes then capped off his round with back-to-back birdies, including a dazzling up-and-down from the bunker on the 18th to match Revilleza at one-under.

“I think I played well and made a lot of birdies,” said Barnes, who admitted he’s barely played Apo in practice. “I like the course. It’s hard, but the greens are pretty easy. I’m not used to playing on slow greens — I like the fast ones. Hopefully, I can win again.”

Cebu’s Kvan Alburo trailed at third with a 77, while Shaqeeq Tanog and James Rolida struggled with rounds of 85 and 90, respectively.

Meanwhile, Davaoeña Soleil Molde remained on track for back-to-back wins in the girls’ 7-10 category despite a 78. The Living Learning Home School student, who dominated the Del Monte leg, took a comfortable 11-stroke lead as Pueblo de Oro winner Claren Quiño stumbled with an 89. Zoey Mascariñas and Kassandra Morente carded 93 and 103, respectively.

“I struggled with my driving and putting, but I’m confident. God is with me and it’s all up to Him,” said Molde. “We’re gonna plan — and let God do the bigger one.”

South Cotabato’s Jared Saban, meanwhile, also moved 18 holes away from scoring back-to-back victories after nailing his first leg win at South Pacific last week, wresting a one-shot lead over Valencia’s Marcus Dueñas despite a 77.

Dueñas, also in the hunt for a breakthrough in the series sponsored by ICTSI, and Del Monte’s Mico Woo matched 78s, setting the stage for a spirited battle of wits and nerves in the boys’ 11-14 category. Ken Guillermo continued to struggle after romping off with the Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro leg titles, posting an 82.

“Medyo nag-struggle ako dito kesa sa South Pacific, pero gumana ang pitching at putting ko,” said Saban, 12, who dominated last week’s leg by nine over Guillermo.

“Gitna lang ang palo at play for par,” added Saban of his final round strategy.

The battle for the girls’ 11-14 crown is shaping up for a thrilling finale, with South Pacific leg winner Brittany Tamayo and runner-up Shane Baroquillo from Davao carding identical 75s to seize a four-shot lead over Zuri Bagaloyos, who turned in a 79 with Johanna Uyking carding an 80.

Tamayo capitalized on her long game while Baroquillo leaned on her sharp putting, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the final 18 holes.

“I hit all straight today but the greens are very fast compared to South Pacific,” said Tamayo, 13, from South Cotabato. “I plan to stay focused and just play for par, not think about the others’ scores.”

Baroquillo, also 13, stayed in the mix with solid chipping and putting. “I also made good saves from the bunkers,” she said. “To win, I just need to play my game and hit the fairways and greens.”

In the girls’ 15-18 division, Del Monte’s Crista Miñoza and Davao’s Merry Rose Wacan are set for another intense duel after their close battle in South Pacific, where Miñoza edged Wacan by two.

Miñoza struggled with the tricky greens at Apo but still managed a 79.

“Mas nahirapan ako dito kasi mahirap basahin ang greens,” said the 17-year-old Miñoza.

Wacan, also 17, birdied the par-5 18th from eight feet to tie Miñoza at seven-over. Like her rival, she’s banking on consistency: “Just play my game, hit the fairways and greens, and two-putt.”

Over in the boys’ premier category, local ace AJ Wacan produced a strong frontside finish and capped his round with a birdie on No. 9 to fire an even-par 72, overtaking Adrian Bisera — the lone Davaoeño winner at South Pacific — by one.

“Mas confident ako dito kasi home course ko. Gumana din ang putting at malaking tulong din ang caddie (Dio) ko — magaling magbasa,” said Wacan, whose lean frame belies his power off the tee. He also birdied Nos. 3 and 16 to offset bogeys on Nos. 10, 17 and 9.

Starting at the backside, Bisera eagled the par-5 18th with a pair of strong 3-wood shots and a 16-foot putt. However, he stumbled at the turn, bogeying the first three holes on the front nine to settle for a 73, while David Teves carded a 74.

Alexis Nailga — returning to the series after skipping the South Pacific leg following his sweep of the Mactan, Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro stops – birdied the eighth to salvage a 75. Vince Naranjo carded a 76, making for a tightly packed leaderboard heading into the last 36 holes.