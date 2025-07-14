Vintage GM Antonio rules Asenso Ozamiz Open chess tournament

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster Joey Antonio continued to turn back time as he topped the Asenso Ozamiz Open chess tournament Sunday to complete what has been a spectacular weekend for him.

The 63-year-old Antonio overcame reigning national juniors champion and International Master Michael Concio, Jr.’s serious bid in snatching the crown and escaped with a marathon 99-move draw in their Two Knights Defense duel to rule the premier rapid section of the event.

In all, the Olympiad veteran ended up unbeaten with eight points on seven wins and two draws to claim the top purse worth P50,000 courtesy of Ozamiz City, which celebrated its 77th charter anniversary.

It was also Antonio’s second title in as many days after ruling the tough 10-player Battle of the Champions the day before.

It was a heartbreaking result for the 19-year-old Concio, who had all the chances in beating Antonio and snaring first place but just couldn’t cash in on it and settled with a split.

That missed opportunity sent Concio stumbling into a three-player logjam at No. 2 with Kevin Arquero and GM Daniel Quizon with 7.5 points apiece and eventually winding up at third after tiebreaks were computed.

Arquero took second while Quizon fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 were IM Kim Steven Yap, Joey Albert Florendo, GM Darwin Laylo, IM Angelo Young, Rodney Opada and Macacana Macala.