Arbios, Camacho top Sante BarleyÂ TrilogyÂ Run Asia Manila Leg 3

Arbios, Camacho top Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia Manila Leg 3

At least 12,000 runners participated in the race over the weekend.

MANILA, Philippines — Arlan Arbios and Maricar Camacho shone the brightest in Leg 3 of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia presented by HOKA and GoMo on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The two proved to be the fastest in the 32K category as they stamped their class in the 12,000-strong field in this continuing 15th anniversary celebration of premier race organizer RUNRIO.

Arbios clocked in at one hour, 52 minutes, and 28 seconds to pace the men’s division, almost two minutes faster than runner-up Edsel Moral (1:54:35) and third placer Mark Anthony Oximar (2:09:46).

Camacho, on the other hand, timed at two hours, 21 minutes, and 29 seconds, ahead of Eloisa Cusi (2:22:59) and April Rose Diaz (2:26:06).