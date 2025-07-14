PVL on Tour: Unbeaten Nxled take on Highrisers

Games Tuesday: (Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m.– Nxled vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. – Akari vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — Are the Nxled Chameleons for real?

The fledgling franchise will try to prove it is as it shoots to sustain its record start against Galeries Tower today in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The 2-0 Chameleons, who haven’t finished better than eighth place in their first four conferences in the pros, have been turning heads as of late after slaying league titans Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho in Batangas City late last month.

Another win over the Highrisers (0-2) in their 4 p.m. duel would catapult the Chameleons straight to the top of Pool A alongside the PLDT High Speed Hitters (3-0).

A big part of Nxled’s sensational rise was super rookie Lyann de Guzman, who had averaged 22.5 points in her first two outings in the league.

Nxled coach Ettore Guidetti has also been drawing strong performances from Chiara Permentilla, Jovelyn Fernandez, EJ Clariño and Krich Macaslang.

In a Pool B showdown, Akari (1-3) clashes with Capital1 (0-4) at 6:30 p.m.