^

Sports

PVL on Tour: Unbeaten Nxled take on Highrisers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 5:57pm
PVL on Tour: Unbeaten Nxled take on Highrisers
Nxled Chameleons
(PVL Images)

Games Tuesday: (Filoil EcoOil Arena)

  • 4 p.m.– Nxled vs Galeries Tower
  • 6:30 p.m. – Akari vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — Are the Nxled Chameleons for real?

The fledgling franchise will try to prove it is as it shoots to sustain its record start against Galeries Tower today in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The 2-0 Chameleons, who haven’t finished better than eighth place in their first four conferences in the pros, have been turning heads as of late after slaying league titans Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho in Batangas City late last month.

Another win over the Highrisers (0-2) in their 4 p.m. duel would catapult the Chameleons straight to the top of Pool A alongside the PLDT High Speed Hitters (3-0).

A big part of Nxled’s sensational rise was super rookie Lyann de Guzman, who had averaged 22.5 points in her first two outings in the league.

Nxled coach Ettore Guidetti has also been drawing strong performances from Chiara Permentilla, Jovelyn Fernandez, EJ Clariño and Krich Macaslang.

In a Pool B showdown, Akari (1-3) clashes with Capital1 (0-4) at 6:30 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Strong Group comes from behind, blasts Chinese Taipei to kick off Jones Cup title defense

Strong Group comes from behind, blasts Chinese Taipei to kick off Jones Cup title defense

8 hours ago
Strong Group-Philippines leaned on a third-quarter explosion powered by Andre Roberson and Rhenz Abando to rally past Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
Manny motors to Vegas

Manny motors to Vegas

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao leaves for Las Vegas at 3 p.m. today (California time), taking a long drive from Los Angeles to keep his appointment...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy to Pacquiao doubters: Not about age
play

Buboy to Pacquiao doubters: Not about age

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
If there’s one person in the world who personally and professionally knows Manny Pacquiao from head to toe, it should...
Sports
fbtw
Karl Eldrew Yulo, gymnastics chief take the podium at PSA Forum

Karl Eldrew Yulo, gymnastics chief take the podium at PSA Forum

7 hours ago
One of the country’s fast-rising gymnasts along with the head of the country’s gymnastics federation grace Tuesday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Collegiate Center for Esports announces PCC 3rd season

Collegiate Center for Esports announces PCC 3rd season

7 hours ago
The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) has announced third season of its premiere collegiate esports tournament – the...
Sports
fbtw
Pogoy returns from injury, torches San Miguel in Game 1

Pogoy returns from injury, torches San Miguel in Game 1

8 hours ago
Back like he never left.   
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao tapers off training

Pacquiao tapers off training

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
The hard grind is over for Manny Pacquiao. Whether it will pay off will be known this week.
Sports
fbtw
Paper Rex falls short in Esports World Cup

Paper Rex falls short in Esports World Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
The second Esports World Cup (EWC) opened its week with six different esports titles, with Valorant making its debut in the...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner eyes golden era after Wimbledon glory

Sinner eyes golden era after Wimbledon glory

12 hours ago
Jannik Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his archrival to win his first Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with