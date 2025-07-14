^

Gravelton PH cycling race back with 4th Season in October

Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 5:24pm
MANILA Philippines -- Gravelton PH returns with Gravelton Clark 2025, hitting the trails harder and tougher than ever and pushing cyclists and adventure seekers to their limits on the rugged routes of Central Luzon.

The action kicks off and concludes at Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City in Clark, Pampanga, from October 18-19, offering participants not just a festive atmosphere but the most action-packed and grittiest race of a lifetime.

Day 1 revs up with an expanded Gravelton Clark 2025 Expo Day featuring more partner brands, booths and activations powering the pre-race vibe. The adrenaline truly kicks in on Day 2 for the Gravelton Clark 2025 Race Day.

Registration opens Tuesday , and official registration links will

be available on Gravelton PH’s social media pages. Participating riders can choose between the 80-kilometer race course and the 120-kilometer race course for various age groups.

