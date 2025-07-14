^

Karl Eldrew Yulo, gymnastics chief take the podium at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 11:22am
Karl Eldrew Yulo, gymnastics chief take the podium at PSA Forum
MANILA, Philippines -- One of the country’s fast-rising gymnasts along with the head of the country’s gymnastics federation grace Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion together with protégé Karl Eldrew Yulo serve as special guests in the session set at 10:30 a.m.

Foremost to be discussed is the country’s hosting of the World Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championships this November at the Marriott Hotel.

The weekly public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

