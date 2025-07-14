^

Collegiate Center for Esports announces PCC 3rd season

Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 11:04am
Collegiate Center for Esports announces PCC 3rd season
MANILA, Philippines -- The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) has announced third season of its premiere collegiate esports tournament – the Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC) – to further revolutionize the academic and competitive landscape of the esports and gaming for students across the country.

"Our mission from the very start has always been 'Game For Change'. With the platforms that we provide through the PCC Program, we don’t just host tournaments, but rather provide a holistic and hands-on learning experience. We continuously commit to equip these students with the programs and opportunities that they need as they prepare to be the next generation of esports professionals in this industry," Stanley Lao, CCE's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“At WP Gaming, we're deeply committed to growing our community through CCE, working hand in hand with our partners Stanley, Eric, and the entire team. Our focus is on creating sustainable growth in esports by building from the grassroots level. We've been building strong partnerships with associations and brands, all with the goal of uniting efforts to nurture and grow the esports scene in the Philippines,” said Benson Te, Chief executive officer of WP Gaming.

“It’s exciting to see more brands recognizing the value of grassroots, which shows that our approach is working. We're not here to create one-off events that disappear after a season. Instead, we're scaling in a way that ensures long-term impact, creating something lasting and meaningful for the community," he added.

The main highlight of the PCC Program is the PCC Tournament. Continuing to deliver a national-level competitive platform, the tournament features Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Call of Duty: Mobile, with a massive P500,000 prize pool divided between the two titles.

For MLBB, the tournament will continue with the PCC Regional Cup and PCC National League, following the success and positive reception from last season’s format. Four teams will advance to the PCC Grand Finals, joining the champions from partner associations which includes NCAA Esports, FESSAP, and one more yet-to-be-announced partner. Meanwhile, COD:M will debut a new tournament format designed to elevate the competitive standard among its participants.

Registrations for the PCC Regional Cup for MLBB opened last July 1, while signs ups for Call of Duty: Mobile is slated August 1. Further details will be announced in the next coming weeks as the dates approach.

In addition to the tournaments, the PCC continues to host its Campus Roadshows – a program designed to offer students an immersive experience in the esports and gaming industry– by hosting events inside the campus and bringing industry professionals and sharing their knowledge and experience to the aspiring students who would want to venture a career in the gaming and esports industry.

Another exciting initiative from PCC is thre "Next Gen Program" — an academic-based competition aimed at discovering emerging talents who may not necessarily be gamers themselves. Participants will get the chance to showcase how their academic knowledge and skillset can be utilized to make meaningful contributions to the gaming and esports scene.

