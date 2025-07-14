^

Paper Rex falls short in Esports World Cup

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 6:37am
Fresh from their win in the Valorant Masters Toronto last month, Paper Rex survived China's Bilibili Gaming and swept Europe's Karmine Corp to rule Group A and immediately book a spot in the playoffs.
Esports World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The second Esports World Cup (EWC) opened its week with six different esports titles, with Valorant making its debut in the annual multi-esports tournament.

Fresh from their win in the Valorant Masters Toronto last month, Paper Rex, with Filipino player, Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, survived China's Bilibili Gaming and swept Europe's Karmine Corp to rule Group A and immediately book a spot in the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, Paper Rex dispatched North America's Sentinels, 2-0, to move on to the semis, only to face a familiar foe — FNATIC, whom they bested in Toronto.

But the story took a different turn this time around.

Though Paper Rex was able to take the first map (Sunset), Fnatic was well-prepared against the Paper Rex Train this time around, demolishing the Southeast Asian team, 3-13 in Sunset and eventually taking the series with a 8-13 win in Split.

Paper Rex still had a chance for a podium finish in the third place matchup, but it was against its Pacific rival Gen.G Esports, which extended its win streak over Paper Rex to five after a clean 2-0 sweep.

Both teams will have only a few days of breather as the Valorant Champions Tour Pacific Stage 2 commences this July 15. Paper Rex and Gen.G will both have matches on July 16 against T1  (4 p.m.) and DRX (7 p.m.), respectively.

Filipinos in EWC

Other Filipinos competed in the opening week of the EWC but also fell short of glory.

In Dota2, all-Filipino team Execration suffered an early exit after finishing last in their group with a draw and two losses. Shopify Rebellion, fielding Filipino players Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer and Andrei "skem" Ong, suffered the same fate in Group D, while Talon Esports' lone Filipino player, Carlo "Kuku" Palad, saw his squad with two draws and one loss, also placing them in the elimination zone of Group A.

Different Filipino players also took part in the Wild Card round of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC). But only jungler Andrew "Andoryuuu" Flora and coach Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma of reigned supreme as Virtus.pro outlasted seven other teams to book in their slot on the main stage of MSC 2025.

More Filipinos will take part in EWC this week as the MLBB Women's Invitational, with two Filipino teams, as well as the Honor of Kings World Cup, with three Philippine squads, begin this week.

