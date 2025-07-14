^

Sports

Pacquiao tapers off training

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 8:12am
Pacquiao tapers off training
Manny Pacquiao trains at Wild Card Boxing Club on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Melina Pizano / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The hard grind is over for Manny Pacquiao. Whether it will pay off will be known this week.

The Filipino icon has tapered off his training in Los Angeles, almost two months since he arrived in the city he calls home in the United States to once again try to mold his battle-weary body into a mean fighting machine.

Whether he succeeded in doing so, again, remains to be seen.

But the 46-year-old Pacquiao is confident he has done enough in the past four weeks or so to scrape off rust brought by a four-year inactivity, as he challenges World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“The way I trained, the way I worked hard (was) to make sure I can give a good fight to the fans,” he said in a hype video by Premier Boxing Champions, which is promoting this weekend’s big fight.

Pacquiao has once again come back from retirement to take another shot at boxing glory, this time against a much younger and bigger opponent in Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 19 (Sunday, July 20 Manila time).

On Saturday at the Wild Card Gym (Sunday in Manila), the legendary fighter took to the ring for the last time to spar, going four rounds with Saul Bustos, who could pass off as a Barrios’ doppelgänger.

Bustos (15-2-1, with 8 knockouts) was one of four fighters tapped to spar with Pacquiao. At 5-foot-11, he is almost as tall as Barrios, who is listed at six feet tall.

The 36-year-old Barrios has youth and size on his side, making him a tough customer for Pacquiao, whose last fight in 2021 against Yordenis Ugas ended up in a disappointing defeat.

The Mexican-American Barrios, in contrast, was able to knock Ugas down twice en route to a unanimous decision win when they clashed in 2023.

“Mario Barrios, I know he trained hard. He (has) to defend his belt,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao will hold a light workout on Monday morning (Tuesday in Manila) before breaking camp and heading to Las Vegas in the afternoon for fight week.

Again, Pacquiao insists he has done his homework.

“I’m a challenger, so I have to [go the] extra mile to punish myself in able to win the fight, and that’s my goal,” he said.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

PACQUIAO VS BARRIOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Manny motors to Vegas

Manny motors to Vegas

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao leaves for Las Vegas at 3 p.m. today (California time), taking a long drive from Los Angeles to keep his appointment...
Sports
fbtw

Toyota is forever

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
“Forever is composed of nows.” – Emily Dickinson
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Maroons vs Bulldogs

It’s Maroons vs Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Reigning UAAP champion UP re-asserted its mastery of La Salle, 83-78, while National U bested Santo Tomas, 94-86, to arrange...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas riding crest of success in Cambodia

Filipinas riding crest of success in Cambodia

9 hours ago
After making it to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with a perfect record in Group G, Philippine women’s football...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swiatek ruthless in brutal disposal of Anisimova

Swiatek ruthless in brutal disposal of Anisimova

9 hours ago
Iga Swiatek demolished Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the most one-sided women’s Wimbledon final for 114 years to win...
Sports
fbtw
Back to back for Farm Fresh

Back to back for Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Farm Fresh Foxies aren’t joking anymore.
Sports
fbtw
Hermosa, Manayon top 5150 Bohol

Hermosa, Manayon top 5150 Bohol

9 hours ago
Matthew Hermosa and Karen Manayon delivered statement victories in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon, asserting Cebu’s...
Sports
fbtw
Barnes out to stretch streak in Apo

Barnes out to stretch streak in Apo

9 hours ago
Jamie Barnes is well aware of the formidable challenges that await at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club. But the Cagayan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with