TNT averts disaster in controversy-marred PBA Finals opener vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang 5G drew first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals over the San Miguel Beermen, but it came in controversial fashion.

The Tropang 5G squandered a 24-point lead but recovered just in time to take Game 1 over San Miguel, 99-96, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

TNT led by 18 points in the fourth quarter, 92-74, before the Beermen unleashed a 19-0 run to grab a 93-92 lead with 2:11 remaining.

A dunk by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser pushed TNT ahead anew, 94-93, before Chris Ross and RR Pogoy traded 3-pointers to give the Tropang 5G a slight edge, 97-96, with 1:04 left.

But the biggest play came the next possession. San Miguel’s Mo Tautuaa received the ball on the elbow and drove to the lane for the slam.



The jam initially missed, but it flew over the cylinder while Tautuaa’s hand was on the rim in natural motion. But the ball eventually dropped to the bottom of the rim, which gave the Beermen a 98-97 lead.

After misses by both teams, Ross forced a jumpball on Jordan Heading. While the referees reviewed the time remaining in the game, the officials also waved off the dunk of Tautuaa as offensive interference, taking the points back.

TNT then was pushed back ahead, 97-96. Calvin Oftana’s free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining gave them the 99-96 edge.

A late CJ Perez 3-pointer as the game clock expired was too far left, as the Tropang 5G escaped with the victory.

"Well, just when it happened, we were already saying that it looked like offensive interference. So good thing that there was a break on that jump ball that they were able to review it," TNT head coach Chot Reyes said after the game.

"And we're very fortunate that that was reversed. Could have been a very different story if not," he added.

Still, the mentor stressed that it was "part of the game."

"I know I've been on the opposite side of those breaks in the past. So it's just something that we are very fortunate, and we were able to take advantage of it."

RR Pogoy, who missed four games in the semifinal round, returned with a bang, finishing with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting. Heading chipped in 19 markers, while Oftana and Ganuelas-Rosser added 13 apiece.

Kelly Williams, who also missed time due to an ankle injury, came back to the starting lineup and finished with nine markers in 28 minutes while serving as the main defender of June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo powered San Miguel with 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Perez tallied 19 points.

In the early goings of the game, the Tropang 5G were just too hot to handle as they hit shots both inside and out.

But in the fourth quarter, the Beermen climbed out of the hole and took the lead before the controversial finish.

"We had no illusions that San Miguel would just roll down, roll and lay down. So we knew that they were going to mount a fight back and we kept talking to our players about it during the break, during half timeouts. When they were making a run, we kept telling the players to just relax, stay calm," Reyes said.

"We had some really good looks in that stretch. Calvin had a couple of wide open threes, Roger, Jordan. We missed a couple of layups and that's what happens against a team like San Miguel," he added.

"When you give them an inch of opportunity, they're going to pounce on it. So they upped their defensive pressure... But good enough, we kept our composure in the end."

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.