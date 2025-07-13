^

Sports

Gilas women suffer 76-point battering to Aussies

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 7:15pm
Gilas women suffer 76-point battering to Aussies
Gilas' Ella Fajardo (5) dribbles through the defense of Australia during their FIBA Asia Women's Cup clash Sunday.
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women had a humiliating start to the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after getting blown out by 76 points by World No. 2 Australia, 115-39, in China Sunday.

Gilas fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter and never recovered as Australia’s hot offense was just too much to handle.

Miela Goodchild powered the Aussies with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting. She led six players in double digits, followed by Sara Blicavs and Chloe Bibby with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Australia led by 17, 31-14, at the end of the first period. They turned things up a notch as the winning team could not be stopped.

The Australians also kept Gilas to just two points in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Jack Animam, who was scoreless up to that point.

The 76-point spread at the end of the game was the biggest.

Alexandra Fowler and Courtney Michelle Woods backstopped Australia with 11 points apiece, while Isobel Borlase had 10.

No Gilas player finished in double digits, with Vanessa de Jesus leading the way with nine markers and three boards. Naomi Panganiban and Kent Pastrana each had eight points.

The Philippines will try to bounce back, but in front of them is World No. 9 Japan. They will battle it out on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women try to buck odds vs Aussies

Gilas women try to buck odds vs Aussies

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s journey to stay in the elite Division A and get in the World Cup qualifiers begins Sunday against...
Sports
fbtw
TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase &lsquo;basketball at its finest&rsquo;

TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase ‘basketball at its finest’

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas is thrilled to see a high-quality showdown between the grand slam-seeking Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Houston's VanVleet elected president of NBA players union

Houston's VanVleet elected president of NBA players union

7 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association during its annual...
Sports
fbtw
Plans to improve Rizal Memorial Sports Complex okayed by Manila LGU

Plans to improve Rizal Memorial Sports Complex okayed by Manila LGU

1 day ago
Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso has given the green light to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to do major improvements...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Confident Barnes guns for fourth straight title as JPGT Apo tees off

Confident Barnes guns for fourth straight title as JPGT Apo tees off

7 hours ago
Jamie Barnes is well aware of the formidable challenges that await at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club. But the Cagayan...
Sports
fbtw
Stevenson outsmarts Zepeda to defend WBC lightweight title

Stevenson outsmarts Zepeda to defend WBC lightweight title

7 hours ago
Unbeaten Shakur Stevenson outlasted hard-hitting William Zepeda in a tough back-and-forth battle to retain his World Boxing...
Sports
fbtw
The battle is on

The battle is on

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
For TNT, this is not the time to think or talk about that greatest of single-season feats for a franchise.
Sports
fbtw
Once again, Sinner vs Alcaraz

Once again, Sinner vs Alcaraz

20 hours ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday as the tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with