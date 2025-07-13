Gilas women suffer 76-point battering to Aussies

Gilas' Ella Fajardo (5) dribbles through the defense of Australia during their FIBA Asia Women's Cup clash Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women had a humiliating start to the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after getting blown out by 76 points by World No. 2 Australia, 115-39, in China Sunday.

Gilas fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter and never recovered as Australia’s hot offense was just too much to handle.

Miela Goodchild powered the Aussies with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting. She led six players in double digits, followed by Sara Blicavs and Chloe Bibby with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Australia led by 17, 31-14, at the end of the first period. They turned things up a notch as the winning team could not be stopped.

The Australians also kept Gilas to just two points in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Jack Animam, who was scoreless up to that point.

The 76-point spread at the end of the game was the biggest.

Alexandra Fowler and Courtney Michelle Woods backstopped Australia with 11 points apiece, while Isobel Borlase had 10.

No Gilas player finished in double digits, with Vanessa de Jesus leading the way with nine markers and three boards. Naomi Panganiban and Kent Pastrana each had eight points.

The Philippines will try to bounce back, but in front of them is World No. 9 Japan. They will battle it out on Monday at 7:30 p.m.