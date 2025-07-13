^

UAAP eyes including more Olympic events

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 2:44pm
Officials of the UAAP had a courtesy call on new PSC chairman Pato Gregorio.
MANILA, Philippines -- Soon , more Olympic sports could be played in the UAAP.

The UAAP on Sunday said it is mulling the inclusion of more Olympic sports in the UAAP calendar during their courtesy call on the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

In a statement, PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio said that it is “extremely important” to deepen collaboration between the collegiate league and the government sports body.

“It’s extremely important. We need to connect the value chain — and for me, that value is defined as the connection from grassroots to high performance,” said Gregorio.

“The missing links are our universities and colleges. That’s where the sports value chain gets cut off.”

The PSC chief stressed that after participating in grassroots programs like Batang Pinoy and Palarong Pambansa, many athletes switch to sports that are not offered in college competitions, which "often leads to a disruption in both their competitive careers and academic progression."

For his part, UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag also emphasized the league’s responsibility to provide structure and opportunity for athletes beyond the classroom.

“The UAAP's raison d'être is to support the national sports program -- our reason for being. If we can be the bridge between grassroots potential and international excellence, then it becomes a legacy worth investing in,” Saguisag said.

The UAAP said that it is eyeing the inclusion of medal-rich sports such as weightlifting, shooting and golf.

These sports will initially be demonstration events.

Currently, the UAAP features several Olympic sports, including basketball, badminton, athletics, beach volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, judo, baseball, softball, volleyball, football, fencing, tennis and 3x3 basketball.

Chess and esports, which are also recognized in Olympic-adjacent events such as the Chess Olympiad and Olympic Esports Games, are also part of the league.

UAAP Finance Committee Chairman and Adamson University Vice President for Student Affairs Fr. Aldrin Suan said that Gregorio “emphasized that this partnership can be mutually beneficial.”

“Historically, we haven’t been adding new events due to the financial burden on schools. Putting up a new sporting event can cost millions. But with Chairman Pato’s support, the PSC is now willing to help us introduce new Olympic-aligned sports,” Suan said.

This, the league said, will “broaden opportunities for student-athletes and contribute to the country’s medal haul in international competitions.”

“We are open to innovation and evolution. If these additional sports serve the greater goal of nation-building through athletics, then they deserve serious consideration,” Saguisag said.

Suan bared that the PSC committed to help the UAAP fund and initiate the additions.

“University sports in Japan are heavily subsidized, and they serve as a major pipeline for their Olympic athletes,” he said.

“Objectively, this kind of setup will strengthen the PSC’s national sports program while also allowing the UAAP to fulfill its mission of producing elite athletes.”

A technical working group will be formed composed of Fr. Suan, two more members from the UAAP BMD, and three representatives from the PSC.

