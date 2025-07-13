Cebuano triathletes Hermosa, Manayon rule 5150 Bohol

BOHOL, Philippines – Matthew Hermosa and Karen Manayon delivered statement victories in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon, asserting Cebu’s growing might in endurance racing with a commanding sweep of the overall crowns in the Olympic-distance race on Sunday in Panglao Island here.

In a field that featured seasoned competitors and rising international talents, the Talisay City natives proved a cut above the rest in the challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, capping a triumphant campaign for Cebu’s new wave of multi-sport stars.

Hermosa, a gold medalist in the aquathlon mixed relay event at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, underscored his pedigree by dominating wire-to-wire to bag the men’s overall title in 2:02:45. He clocked the fastest swim time of the day at 19:37, stayed strong in the bike leg with a 1:00:36 split, and sealed the win with a 38:02 run.

The 20-year-old Hermosa also ruled the 20-24 age group division, dethroning last year’s champion Irienold Reig Jr., who settled for second in 2:05:20 (20:53 swim, 1:01:39 bike, 38:09 run), while local favorite Jonathan Pagaura placed third in 2:08:38 (22:32-1:00:50-40:34), also clinching the 25-29 age-group title.

In the women’s division, Manayon proved equally dominant. The product of Batang Pinoy grassroots program and longtime age-group standout dished out a breakthrough performance with a 2:27:39 finish – building a nearly two-minute lead after the swim (21:04), staying consistent on the bike (1:12:06), and holding firm with a 49:06 closing run.

Her victory not only foiled 2022 champion Bea Quiambao (2:31:07) but also signaled her arrival on the big stage. Quiambao, unable to recover from a slower 23:01 swim, clocked 1:13:29 on the bike and 49:16 on the run. She settled for the 25-29 division title.

Ines Santiago, a former IRONMAN 70.3 champion, placed third in 2:34:56 (25:44-1:12:21-48:13), winning the 40-44 division.

For their commanding efforts, both Hermosa and Manayon were also awarded the Bagong Bayani honors – an elite category celebrating active or former national athletes who exemplify excellence, resilience, and national pride.

Their victories not only highlighted individual brilliance but also underscored Cebu’s burgeoning dominance in triathlon. From youth grassroots development to elite competition, Talisay City athletes are now making waves on national and international stages.

The Sun Life-sponsored race, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., drew triathletes from 25 countries, including strong contingents from the US, Great Britain, Australia, and Hong Kong, further raising the competitive bar for Filipino athletes.

Backers of the event were the Province of Bohol, The Bellevue Resort, the municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Amlan Mineral Water, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink, 2GO, Philippine Sports Commission, Salt+Fin, Santé, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, House C-Vitt, Cobra Rise Energy Drink, and Sportograf.com.

Cebu’s triathletes also flexed their dominance in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, sweeping the top three honors in both the male and female divisions of the short-distance event that featured a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

John Michael Lalimos of Cogon Pardo emerged as the overall champion and ruled the men’s 16-19 division, clocking 1:01:20. He edged fellow Cebuano Renz Corbin of Talisay City, who timed 1:03:46 while Johnwayne Ibañez placed third in 1:06:14.

Despite Corbin’s faster swim time, Lalimos gained control during the bike and held off his rivals in the run leg. Corbin, however, topped the men’s 20-24 age group, narrowly beating Ibañez for the title.

In the women’s side, Cebu’s Nicole Marie Del Rosario stamped her class anew with a dominant showing, ruling the distaff side with a total time of 1:14:46. The reigning 5150 Dapitan champion added another crown to her growing collection by holding off fellow Cebuana Candace Socito, who clocked 1:17:24.

Venice Herbias of Jugan, Consolacion, completed the podium in 1:18:16.

Del Rosario also clinched the women’s 20-24 crown, while Socito edged Herbias for top honors in the 16-19 age group.

Other age-group winners were (female) Catherine Chico (25-29 – 01:28:11); Sandra Inocillas-Pineda (30-34 – 01:33:03; Charmaine Jane Sy (35-39 – 01:28:21); Dailyn Larubis (40-44 – 01:28:37); Catherine Arias (45-49 – 01:23:43); Analiza From (50-54 – 01:48:11); and Susan Lim (55-59 – 01:32:26).

In the men’s side, Joshua Rosada (25-29 – 01:10:19); John Obedencio (30-34 – 01:12:15); Alex Silverio (35-39 – 01:12:58); Presco Carias Jr. (40-44 – 01:17:39); Ramonito Espinosa (45-49 – 01:10:02); Nollie Noprada (50-54 – 01:24:01); Eduardo Leuenberger (55-59 – 01:27:39) and Joselito Danao (60-64 – 01:39:59).

In the team event, Go For Gold, spearheaded by Lalimos, Corbin and Ibañez, captured the overall sprint title with a combined time of 5:26:02. TaxPro, led by Jummel Jaspe and Leonides Sollegue Jr., took silver with a time of 5:53:44, while TriBohol, powered by Ruel Orcullo and Michaelangelo Opalla, settled for bronze in 7:00:22.