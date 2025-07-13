TNTâ€™s Pogoy a â€˜game-time decisionâ€™ in PBA Finals opener

^

TNT’s Pogoy a ‘game-time decision’ in PBA Finals opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines — TNT sharpshooter RR Pogoy will be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against the San Miguel Beermen, Tropang 5G team manager Jojo Lastimosa said. 

Pogoy missed all but two games in the semifinal round of the All-Filipino conference, which TNT won over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in six games. 

“He’s game-time decision. He’s been practicing for a day or so,” Lastimosa told Philstar.com in a Viber message. 

“But, he is not 100%.” 

In Games 1 and 2 of the semis, Pogoy averaged 19.5 points, 2.0 assists and a rebound per game. But he was bitten by the injury bug as he hurt his hamstring that sidelined him from Games 3-6.
 
The swingman, during the PBA pre-finals press conference on Friday, said that he is already itching to play since missing games. 

"Nung semis pa lang, gustong gusto ko na maglaro. Kasi kung makita mo yung mga teammate mo na kagaya ni Calvin [Oftana,] injured na nga pero naglaro pa rin siya. Pero sa akin kasi may something kasi kaya hindi talaga pwede kailangan ipahinga," he said. 

"So yun, may gigil din talaga. Gustong gusto ko na din talaga maglaro,” he added.

Pogoy’s presence will be huge for a TNT side already missing several key cogs. Guards Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, as well as big man Kelly Williams, are all out due to injuries.

San Miguel, on the flipside, is one of the deepest teams in the league, with four players scoring in double digits in the semis. The team scored an average of 94.0 points against Barangay Ginebra in their last four matchup.

For his part, TNT star Calvin Oftana is likewise not 100% due to ankle injuries. 

Game 1 of the series is at 7:30 p.m. later at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

