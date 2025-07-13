Confident Barnes guns for fourth straight title as JPGT Apo tees off

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Jamie Barnes is well aware of the formidable challenges that await at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club. But the Cagayan de Oro prodigy remains upbeat — though cautious — as he resumes his pursuit of a record fourth straight victory in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series.

The final leg of the Mindanao swing of the Visayas-Mindanao Series — the Apo Golf JPGT Championship — unfolds Monday, July 14, with Barnes once again carrying the bullseye after his commanding victories in the boys’ 7-10 division at Del Monte, Pueblo de Oro, and most recently at South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates.

What makes his winning streak even more remarkable is that this is his debut season in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. Despite being just nine years old, Barnes has dazzled with exceptional form, showcasing talent and composure rarely seen in a first-time campaigner.

He admitted South Pacific posed the toughest challenge so far due to his unfamiliarity with the course. But a single day of practice made the difference for the Wellington-Thailand student, who’s taken the ICTSI-backed tour by storm.

“I think South Pacific is a lot harder because I’m not used to playing that course. The greens are slow, but if it's downhill, it’s really fast,” said Barnes.

He now faces a different kind of test at Apo, where accuracy and consistency will be key. The tight, tree-lined fairways, expansive greens and strategically placed water hazards and bunkers demand precision from tee to green.

A strong roster is also out to challenge Barnes’ bid for a Mindanao sweep, including local talents Miguel Revilleza, Kaeden Samarro and Luke Habagat, along with Cebu’s Kvan Alburo, Koronadal’s Jhasyr and Jhob Bastes, and fellow Cagay-anons Shaqeeq Tanog, Zian Umpar and James Rolida.

The girls’ youngest division also shapes up to be a nail-biter, with Del Monte leg winner Soleil Molde, Pueblo de Oro champion Claren Quiño, Davao’s Zoey Mascariñas, and Kassandra Morente all in contention.

All eyes will also be on Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga, who, like Barnes, has posted three straight wins — starting in Mactan — in the boys’ 15-18 division. He skipped the South Pacific leg to prepare for Apo, where he will face a deep field that includes South Pacific winner Adrian Bisera, AJ Wacan, Jevan Lachica, James Teves, Vince Naranjo and Enrico Vicente, as well as Cebu’s Eric Jeon and Bacolod’s Santi Asuncion.

Tight battles are also expected in the boys’ and girls’ 11-14 and girls’ 15-18 divisions as participants go all-out for podium finishes and ranking points toward the ICTSI North vs. South Elite Junior Finals in October.

To qualify for the finals, players must compete in at least three of the seven legs in either the Luzon or Visayas-Mindanao series, with the top four in each division advancing. After Apo, the Vis-Min series resumes in Bacolod for its final two legs.

With 45 points apiece from their three victories, Barnes and Nailga have all but secured their finals berths. Still, both remain focused on honing their skills and testing their game on championship-level courses.

In the girls’ 11-14 category, a three-way battle looms between Mactan and South Pacific winner Brittany Tamayo of South Cotabato, Del Monte leg champ Kimberly Baroquillo, and Pueblo de Oro winner Margaux Espina.

Meanwhile, South Pacific champion Jared Saban shoots for a second straight crown against the likes of Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro winner Ken Guillermo and Valencia’s Marcus Dueñas in the boys’ 11-14 division.

In the girls’ premier side, a three-way showdown also brews with Del Monte winner Zero Plete, South Pacific runner-up Merry Rose Wacan, and CDO’s Mikela Guillermo all tipped to contend for the crown.