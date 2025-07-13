Spurs' Dylan Harper shines vs top pick Flagg in NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs tries to secure his own rebound against Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Dylan Harper had a spectacular debut in the NBA Summer League.

In a battle of the top two overall picks, it was Harper who came out triumphant.

Harper, who missed the San Antonio’s first Summer League game due to injury, showed flashes of his potential after leading the Spurs over the Cooper Flagg-led Dallas Mavericks, 76-69, Sunday morning (Manila time).

Harper finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 19 minutes of play.

He was also able to showcase excellent plays as well, via athletic finishes, nifty assists and a powerful block.

The No. 2 overall pick shot 5-of-12 from the field and missed all four 3-point attempts.

Flagg, who struggled in his Summer League debut, erupted for 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting, to go with four rebounds and an assist.

San Antonio rose to 2-0 in the off-season basketball competition, while Dallas dropped to 1-1.