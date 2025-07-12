^

Sports

Foxies take down Flying Titans

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 7:38pm
The Farm Fresh Foxies celebrate a point against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in their PVL on Tour clash Saqturday in Ilagan.
(PVL Images)

Games Sunday
(Capital Arena, Ilagan)
4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh
6:30 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines -- Finally getting the hang of the system brought in by Italian coach Alessandro Lodi, Farm Fresh got loose and pulled the rug from under Choco Mucho, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24, on Saturday to barge into the Premier Volleyball League on Tour win column at the Capital Arena in llagan City, Isabela.

Trisha Tubu took charge and unloaded a match-best 22 points, including a spectacular block on Flying Titan Mean Mendrez that sealed the Foxies not only their first victory this conference in two starts but also their first win under Lodi.

“The system was really important to us, and slowly but surely, we’re starting to apply it,” said Tubu.

Tubu also emphasized how important Lodi has become to the team.

“He has done and means everything to us,” said Tubu referring to Lodi.

Jolina dela Cruz and Caitlin Viray also came through and scattered 16 and 10 hits, respectively.

Interestingly, the franchise had not yet unleashed its pair of power recruits in former league Most Valuable Player Ces Molina and Best Middle Blocker Riri Meneses.

The Flying Titans dropped to 1-2.

CHOCO MUCHO

FARM FRESH

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
