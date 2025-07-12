^

Rivals Maroons, Archers collide for FilOil finals berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 6:31pm
Rivals Maroons, Archers collide for FilOil finals berth
UP's Rey Remogat (right) drives past La Salle's Kean Baclaan.
(FilOil EcoOil media)

MANILA, Philippines -- The three-peat aspirations of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the FilOil EcoOil preseason tournament faces stiff challenge.

The defending champions will try to continue their reign in the preseason tourney, but standing in front of them is an undefeated La Salle team.

The two teams will face off in an early rematch of the past two FilOil EcoOil championship round, as they battle it out in the semifinal round tipping off Sunday at 4 p.m.

Both times, UP got the better of La Salle, but the retooled Green Archers are carrying heavier artillery as well as an undefeated 6-0 card at the end of the eliminations.

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said that as much as La Salle is a thorn on the side of UP, the same goes the other way around.

"It's the same for us. We just want to come out and play the game at our best knowing how great UP is, and we just want to compete with them in our best," Robinson said.

Jacob Cortez went nuclear for the Green Archers the last time they met, dropping 31 points in their 106-99 win against the Fighting Maroons back in May 31. But La Salle expects a tougher fightback from the Fighting Maroons especially from its trio of Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea and Harold Alarcon.

This is also only the second time that an all-UAAP cast was featured in the semifinals of the famed preseason league.

University of Santo Tomas and National University dispute the other finals spot at 2 p.m.

The Growling Tigers are holding the upper hand against the Bulldogs as the former defeated the latter in the elimination round, 75-71.

The four UAAP teams defeated their four NCAA counterparts in the quarterfinals on Friday.

