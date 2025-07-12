'Volleyball tourism' takes the spotlight in PNVF partnership with Candon City

Candon City Mayor Eric Singson (left) received a volleyball signed by the team captains of the SEA V.League teams from AVC and PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

MANILA, Philippines — Encourage by the success of the ongoing 2025 Southeast Asian Volleyball League, Candon City Mayor Eric Singson is wasting no time taking the next steps for his sports tourism program and announced on Saturday the plans to host the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Nations Cup set June 6-13 next year.

Interestingly, the program now leads to a newly coined “volleyball tourism” campaign as Singson continues to level-up the games being presented at the Candon City Arena after initially hosting professional basketball and volleyball leagues.

The 2025 SEA Volleyball League, the region’s top-flight volleyball competition, is the first international sporting event held at the Candon City Arena and Singson said he is inspired by the enthusiastic local fan response.

“Our people here enjoy the matches a lot,” Singson said in a press conference with Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara on Saturday at the Hotel Van Gogh Candon. “They’re shouting, which we’ve never heard before. The people are seeing the game at a new level.”

“Dito natin makikita yung laro ng volleyball na tama,” he said. “A high standard of competition.”

Suzara, also president of the AVC, is pleased to hear Singson’s willingness to help sustain the national and continental federation’s initiatives to enhance volleyball tourism.

“There are tourist packages now being promoted. Imagine fans from other countries coming to watch the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship,” Suzara said. “There’s a lot of interest from other countries.”

“Same with bringing international volleyball to Candon City, this is in line with our new slogan of ‘volleyball tourism,’” he said.

From five nations, the city prepares to host 12 nations at the continental level, and Singson is confident 11 months is enough after the SEA V.League experience.

“We are learning the ropes. The SEA V.League, ito yung umpisa para matuto kami para i-handle and host an international sports event,” Singson said. “Of course, with Mr. Suzara with me, I am confident we can do our part.”

Ahead of the staging of the next tournament, Candon City is working with the PNVF for the hosting of a training camp for a team competing in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships set Sept 12-28 at the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arenas.

Candon City, through the PNVF, is set to send the letter of intent to AVC headquarters but is virtually assured of being awarded the hosting rites with still no standout competition for the bid.