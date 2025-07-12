Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao will fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19 (July 20 Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines -- Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.

Everyone, from little kids to old people, would watch Pacquiao slug it out against his opponent.

And now, the greatest Filipino boxer in history will once again go to war as he takes on World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios next Sunday, July 20 (Manila time).

Now, one may ask: where can Filipinos watch the return to the boxing ring of the one and only Manny Pacquiao?

Last week, the Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) said that it gained the Philippine media rights for the Pacquiao-Barrios bout.

Fans could watch the match on TapSports, which is available on SkyCable, Cignal, Cablelink, Samsung TV Plus, IwantTFC and titleholder.ph.

Aside from these, the bout could also be watched for free on RPTV and One Sports at 10 a.m.

One Sports and OneSports+ will also carry the bout.

“This is more than a fight – it’s a national moment,” said TV5 President and CEO Guido Zaballero in a statement.

“We are honored to bring this historic event to every Filipino home for free because Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring is more than just a comeback – it’s a reminder of the heart, grit, and fighting spirit that we all have as Filipinos.”

In a separate statement, Cignal said that it will offer live and multi-platform broadcast of the bout.

Fans could watch the fight live and commercial-free via pay-per-view on Cignal, SatLite and the Pilipinas LIVE app for P499.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao, who is holding a 62-8-2 win-loss-draw record , will come out of retirement to face the 30-year-old Barrios.

Pacquiao’s last professional fight was back in 2021 when he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas.

Barrios will be a formidable foe for the Filipino, as the former won three of his previous four fights. His last match against Abel Ramos resulted in a draw.