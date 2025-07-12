^

Obiena still finding groove, ends up 7th in Duplantis-ruled Monaco Diamond League

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 3:59pm
Obiena still finding groove, ends up 7th in Duplantis-ruled Monaco Diamond League
The Philippines's Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League athletics meeting in Keqiao, Shaoxing in China's eastern Zhejiang province on May 3, 2025.
Pedro Pardo / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena continued to grope for form after winding up seventh in the Monaco Diamond League that was dominated yet again by World No. 1 Armand Duplantis Saturday.

The Asian champion and record-holder was nowhere near his form when he reached World No. 2 and a career-high 6.00-meter clearance after vaulting to just 5.72m in the competition, which was good for No. 7.

It was the fourth time in the outdoor season that World No. 4 had fallen short of making the podium since topping the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea last May when he pulled off a 5.77m.

It was all downhill from there for Obiena, who was fifth in the Netherlands with a 5.66; had a shocking no height effort in Oslo, Norway; and seventh in Bauhaus-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden all last month.

Flying to Monaco, he had no luck rediscovering that old deadly form.

In stark contrast, Duplantis was expectedly in cruise control in topping the meet with a 6.05m.

Greek Emmanouil Karalis took the silver after edging Aussie Kurtis Marschall via count back when the two ended up with identical 5.92m.

For his part, Marschall settled for the bronze.

Obiena appeared to be in his elements when he breezed through 5.47m and 5.62m in one attempt each.

But then he ran into trouble at 5.72m and just didn’t have anything to show in all three failed attempts.

8 hours ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday as the tennis...
Sports
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas having injury problems in the frontcourt, big man AJ Edu said he is ready to step up to anchor the middle...
Sports
By Abac Cordero | 17 hours ago
Team Pacquiao is looking at the tiniest details as the 46-year-old Filipino icon moved closer and closer to a dangerous fight...
Sports
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With multiple-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo on the other side, TNT big men Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Poy...
Sports
