Obiena still finding groove, ends up 7th in Duplantis-ruled Monaco Diamond League

The Philippines's Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League athletics meeting in Keqiao, Shaoxing in China's eastern Zhejiang province on May 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena continued to grope for form after winding up seventh in the Monaco Diamond League that was dominated yet again by World No. 1 Armand Duplantis Saturday.

The Asian champion and record-holder was nowhere near his form when he reached World No. 2 and a career-high 6.00-meter clearance after vaulting to just 5.72m in the competition, which was good for No. 7.

It was the fourth time in the outdoor season that World No. 4 had fallen short of making the podium since topping the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea last May when he pulled off a 5.77m.

It was all downhill from there for Obiena, who was fifth in the Netherlands with a 5.66; had a shocking no height effort in Oslo, Norway; and seventh in Bauhaus-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden all last month.

Flying to Monaco, he had no luck rediscovering that old deadly form.

In stark contrast, Duplantis was expectedly in cruise control in topping the meet with a 6.05m.

Greek Emmanouil Karalis took the silver after edging Aussie Kurtis Marschall via count back when the two ended up with identical 5.92m.

For his part, Marschall settled for the bronze.

Obiena appeared to be in his elements when he breezed through 5.47m and 5.62m in one attempt each.

But then he ran into trouble at 5.72m and just didn’t have anything to show in all three failed attempts.