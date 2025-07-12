Gilas women try to buck odds vs Aussies

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women’s journey to stay in the elite Division A and get in the World Cup qualifiers begins Sunday against World No. 2 Australia in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

It will be a baptism of fire for the Filipina ballers, ranked No. 44, at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) in Group B that also includes No. 26 New Zealand and No. 54 Lebanon.

Group A has reigning champion and World No. 4 China, No. 9 Japan, No. 14 South Korea and 2023 Division B champion Indonesia, World No. 57.

After Australia, Gilas takes on Japan Monday then Lebanon on Wednesday as all teams play in single-round robin format with the top squad in each group advancing to the semis. Second and third-ranked teams play in a knockout for qualifications to the Final Four.

At stake for Gilas is to retain its Level-1 status by avoiding a bottom-place finish, a feat they have done among Asia’s giants in the past decade since its promotion from Division B in 2015.

But there’s more to it than that as the wards of head coach and program director Pat Aquino also try to finish in the Top 6 to secure a slot in the qualifiers of the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Germany.

Bannering that Gilas’ bid is US NCAA guard Vanessa de Jesus and seasoned anchor Jack Animam, who registered double-double averages in the team’s fifth-place finish in the Jones Cup last week as part of their final Asia Cup build-up.

Jones Cup holdovers Louna Ozar, Sumayah Sugapong, Ella Fajardo, Khate Castillo, Naomi Panganiban, Yvette Villanueva are also in the fray for Gilas, which will host the 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

Completing the squad are collegiate standouts led by two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa from Ateneo, Cielo Pagdulagan and Angel Surada of UAAP champions National University as well as University of Santo Tomas’ Kent Pastrana.

The young stars are expected to usher in a new era for Gilas and fill the shoes for veterans Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino and Chack Cabinbin, who are unavailable due to military service.