Sports

Edu bares readiness for bigger Gilas role amid injury woes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 12:22pm
Gilas Pilipinas' AJ Edu
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines -- With Gilas Pilipinas having injury problems in the frontcourt, big man AJ Edu said he is ready to step up to anchor the middle for the national team come the FIBA Asia Cup.

Gilas will be playing without 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto for next month’s Asia Cup. June Mar Fajardo is also nursing an injury, as well as sweet-shooting forward Calvin Oftana.

Still, Edu said that he is prepared to do his part in holding the fort in the shaded lane for Gilas.

“Yeah, you know, understandably, with Kai out, that's a tough loss for us. And I'm really hoping that he can come back soon. I'm constantly in communication with him about his recovery. Definitely not just me, but all of us as a team have to step up when one of the star players is out,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the launch of the new adidas Gilas jerseys.

“But, yeah, for sure, on my end, I have to step up as well,” he added.

The 6-foot-10 Edu will be a huge part of the Gilas squad as he is currently the tallest active player in the pool, aside from 6-foot-10 Fajardo and the 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar.

In his past tours of duty, Edu showcased his defensive tenacity and rebounding prowess inside.

But now, the center said he is excited to represent the Philippines once again in the tournament.

“Oh man, it's always such a blessing and such an honor to represent the national team. I don't take it for granted,” he said.

“The first time was at the World Cup, and then my second time was last year. It's only been a few times now that I'm representing Gilas. So I'm really excited and blessed to have this opportunity.”

The Philippines will be leaving for Saudi Arabia at the end of the month, about a week before the tourney.

