Malixi falls short in major debut at Evian; Saso also exits

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 11:49am
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course on May 30, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.
Patrick McDermott / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi mounted a late charge but ran out of holes in her comeback bid, finishing with an one-over par 72 and missing the cut by two strokes in her major championship debut at the Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Japan’s Somi Lee surged ahead with a sizzling six-under 65, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 ninth, seizing a one-shot lead over Australia’s Grace Kim with a 36-hole total of 10-under 132 at the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club.

Kim cooled off with a 68 after opening with a 65 but remained firmly in contention at 133, still chasing her maiden major title. American Jennifer Kupcho stayed within striking distance at 134 following a second-round 69.

The tightly contested leaderboard also featured South Africa’s Casandra Alexander and Korea’s Hye Jin Choi, who both carded 68s to tie at 135 with Andrea Lee of the US, who shot a 70.

World No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand joined them at that mark after posting her second straight 68, while World No. 1 Nelly Korda followed closely, tied for 12th at 137 after rounds of 67 and 70, five shots off the lead.

Malixi, however, fell below the projected cut line following an opening-round 75. Bogeys on holes 4 and 6 hindered her early progress, and another miscue on the 10th slowed any momentum she had built after a birdie on No. 8.

Still, the rising Filipina star, winner of last year’s US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur, sparked some buzz after stringing three consecutive birdies from No. 14. A bogey on the 17th ultimately proved costly, though she capped her round with a birdie on the par-5 18th to salvage a 72 and a 36-hole total of 146 – two shots shy of the cut.

Despite the early exit, it was a promising showing for the incoming Duke University freshman, who demonstrated her power game with a 270-yard average off the tee. She hit just eight fairways and 13 greens, however, and ended the round with 32 putts.

Meanwhile, two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso also missed the cut, matching Malixi’s 146 total after also carding a 72. She had started strong with birdies on Nos. 1 and 4, but three straight bogeys from No. 5 derailed her momentum. She compounded her troubles with another bogey on 10 and a double on 11.

The ICTSI-backed ace did finish with a flourish, birdieing three of her last five holes to end her round on a positive note.

But she hit just five fairways, two more than the previous round, and missed just five greens in regulation while needing 31 putts to get through the round.

It marked Saso’s sixth missed cut in 11 tournaments this season – and her third in a major – highlighting a rough campaign that has seen her best finish come in the LPGA Thailand with a tie for 17th.

ADRIAN SIÂ­GUE

