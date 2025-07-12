5150 Bohol triathlon fires off

Triathletes plunge into the waters off Panglao Island to test the swim course and sharpen their strokes as they make final preparations for the 1.5km opening leg of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon, promising high-octane action on Sunday.

BOHOL, Philippines – Triathlon hopefuls take center stage Sunday, July 13, as they test their limits in the Olympic-distance Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon unfolding at the posh Bellevue Resort here.

The race promises a thrilling showcase of grit, speed and endurance across a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run, with a stacked field headlined by Irienold Reig Jr. and Bea Quiambao in the Bagong Bayani category – formerly the Elite division. Both carry momentum and reputations that make them the athletes to watch.

But Reig will have his hands full against equally determined challengers Daniel Cadayos and Jorry Ycong, both hungry for their breakout moment. Their showdown is tipped to deliver fireworks in the category that honors current and former Filipino national athletes who embody resilience, perseverance and national pride.

The stage is also set for a fierce, wide-open battle for overall honors and category titles across the age group ranks, with overcast skies and a fast bike course expected to yield fast times.

Backed by Sun Life Philippines as part of its enduring mission to foster healthy, active lifestyles, the event features a deep roster of rising stars, including Sean Bantol, Christian Jimenez, Michael Jayoma, Venecio Miculob Jr. and Arthur Barrera.

Local pride Jonathan Pagaura, who narrowly missed the podium in the 2022 edition, returns with renewed focus, aiming to outduel both the young guns and battle-tested veterans. Many competitors are also eyeing this race as a tune-up for next month’s grueling IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Cebu.

The event, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., drew athletes from 25 countries, including contingents from the United States, Hong Kong, Great Britain and Australia, reinforcing its global appeal. Age groupers span from 16 to 70 and up, showcasing the event’s inclusivity and reach.

Adding to the high-octane weekend is the Sunrise Sprint, a shorter-format race featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run. Defending champion Lord Cedric Mascariñas headlines the cast, but he’ll be challenged by a fierce Cebuano contingent led by Michael Lalimos, IRONKIDS alum Carron Cañas, and local prospects Cian Zamora, Elioun Austral, Josiah Delusa and John Christopher Barbas.

On the women’s side, Venie Herbias seeks redemption after a runner-up finish last year to Alexis Belen. But a formidable cast stands in her way, including Cebu’s rising star Candace Socito, home bet Fiona Lantaka, Bukidnon’s Gene Heart Quiambao and Nicole del Rosario, last year’s 5150 Dapitan Sunrise Sprint champion.

With favorable weather, a fast but scenic course, and a mix of hungry upstarts and seasoned warriors, a memorable showdown is all but guaranteed – where strength, strategy and spirit will define the champions.

Backers of the event are the Province of Bohol, The Bellevue Resort, the municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Amlan Mineral Water, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink, 2GO, Philippine Sports Commission, Salt+Fin, Santé, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, House C-Vitt, Cobra Rise Energy Drink, and Sportograf.com.