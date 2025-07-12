TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase â€˜basketball at its finestâ€™

TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase ‘basketball at its finest’

The players and coaches of both the San Miguel Beermen and the TNT Tropang 5G pose for a picture after the PBA Finals press conference Friday in Pasig.

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas is thrilled to see a high-quality showdown between the grand slam-seeking Tropang 5G and San Miguel Beer for the Season 49 Philippine Cup crown.

So much is at stake in this titanic finale that begins on Sunday, with the Tropang 5G eyeing to claim the final jewel for a rare Triple Crown in a single season and the Beermen raring to reclaim their lofty position as the Alpha Team of the All-Filipino conference.

“Every PBA finals is special, and this one is no exception. We expect to witness basketball at its finest as two of the finest franchises, SMC and TNT, battle it out for the championship,” Vargas said in a statement Friday night.

“Ang Panalo PBA and the fans,” he added, as he invited aficionados to “come and witness this incredible All-Filipino Finals.”

For Vargas, the Tropang 5G, the reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup title-holders, couldn’t have gotten a bigger challenge on their way to the rare feat than many-time All-Filipino conference ruler SMB.

“We are grateful to be in the finals for the third time this season. It’s truly a blessing,” said Vargas as he expressed confidence with the gritty troops of coach Chot Reyes, who have time and again displayed their resilience in facing adversity.

“We have a team that genuinely cares for each other. It’s a team without a second team; it’s just a group of players who are ready to give their all and perform at their best.”

“We’re up against the number one all-Filipino team SMC, and we’ll take it a game at a time,” he also said.