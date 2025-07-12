TNT wants the holy grail

The protagonists in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup finals – from TNT and San Miguel Beer – join commissioner Willie Marcial in yesterday’s press conference.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a rough, rough road to the Holy Grail of the PBA, with all the injuries to key players plus a formidable opposition standing in the way.

But then grand slam-hunting TNT is not one to shrink from such a difficult situation.

The Tropang 5G,without Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac and with more joining the injured list, hurdled major obstacles such as a 0-3 start, twice-to-win disadvantage in the quarterfinals and a loaded Rain or Shine foe in the semis to give themselves a shot at the treble-clinching Philippine Cup crown.

“That’s really a testament to the fighting spirit of the players,” said Reyes during yesterday’s press conference for their coming title showdown with San Miguel Beer.

“They just refuse to give up. We could have called it a day. And no one can take anything away from us as we’ve already won the last two championships. But they kept fighting,” he added.

It won’t be any different when they battle the Beermen for the All-Filipino plum beginning Sunday.

“We know napakalakas ng kalaban namin, and with all of our injuries as well. But we will just do what we›ve been doing the whole conference – keep fighting and just trying to give ourselves a chance,” he added.

Personally, this is Reyes’ chance to finish the grand slam business after coming tantalizingly close in 2011, also with TNT, but missing out on the third jewel. But that’s the farthest thing from Reyes’ mind.

“2011 is really ancient for me. It’s not even in my consciousness. This tournament, this finals, is going to be nice to win – on its own merits, not because of any past experience,” he stressed.

SMB veteran Chris Ross expects an all-out war with TNT.

“Me being around Chot (Reyes) in the SEA Games (with Gilas Pilipinas) a couple years back, I know what kind of competitor he is. I know how he prepares and what he demands from his players. So, I know that he’s going to have those guys ready,” he said.