No stone unturned for Pacman

MANILA, Philippines — Team Pacquiao is looking at the tiniest details as the 46-year-old Filipino icon moved closer and closer to a dangerous fight against a younger world champion from Mexico.

Buboy Fernandez, acting as head trainer under the watchful eyes of Freddie Roach, said they’re making sure they find the right type of petroleum jelly (Vaseline) for Manny Pacquiao’s showdown against 30-year-old WBC welterweight king Mario Barrios.

Fernandez said he asked conditioning coach Justine Fortune to look for the right type of jelly to be rubbed on Pacquiao’s face before and during the fight, particularly on cuts that may occur.