^

Sports

No stone unturned for Pacman

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025 | 12:00am
No stone unturned for Pacman
Manny Pacquiao.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Team Pacquiao is looking at the tiniest details as the 46-year-old Filipino icon moved closer and closer to a dangerous fight against a younger world champion from Mexico.

Buboy Fernandez, acting as head trainer under the watchful eyes of Freddie Roach, said they’re making sure they find the right type of petroleum jelly (Vaseline) for Manny Pacquiao’s showdown against 30-year-old WBC welterweight king Mario Barrios.

Fernandez said he asked conditioning coach Justine Fortune to look for the right type of jelly to be rubbed on Pacquiao’s face before and during the fight, particularly on cuts that may occur.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rags-to-riches CJ Perez dedicates PBA finals stint to aspiring hoopers from the provinces

Rags-to-riches CJ Perez dedicates PBA finals stint to aspiring hoopers from the provinces

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
CJ Perez is now in his fourth PBA Finals and has an opportunity to win his third title in the league.  
Sports
fbtw
Cone raises alarm on Gilas injury woes

Cone raises alarm on Gilas injury woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The injury situation of Gilas Pilipinas is “certainly a concern", head coach Tim Cone said, with less than a month...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G ready for another battle with adversity in PBA Finals vs Beermen

Tropang 5G ready for another battle with adversity in PBA Finals vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Resiliency has been the name of the game for the Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G this PBA Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Alba charges up Akari in PVL

Alba charges up Akari in PVL

2 days ago
Setter Marionne Angelique “Mars” Alba has officially joined the Akari Charges, signaling the team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons-Archers, Tigers-Bulldogs in FilOil semis

Maroons-Archers, Tigers-Bulldogs in FilOil semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
It’s an all-UAAP semifinal cast in the 2025 Playtime Cares FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.  
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PVL on Tour visits Isabela

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Farm Fresh is hoping new acquisitions Ces Molina and Riri Meneses can suit up against Choco Mucho when the PVL on Tour hits the Capital Arena in Ilagan City in Isabela today.
Sports
fbtw
Alas faces Cambodia in Candon

Alas faces Cambodia in Candon

1 hour ago
Alas Pilipinas eyes its second win in three matches as it takes on Cambodia today in the first leg of the 5th Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw

Varela’s vision

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
PBA pioneer Tito Varela’s recall of his basketball career is still crystal clear. After finally retiring from 12 years of politics in Caloocan, he looks forward to spending the rest of his days relaxing, working...
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh hope to field new recruits Molina, Meneses vs Choco Mucho

Farm Fresh hope to field new recruits Molina, Meneses vs Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
 Farm Fresh has sent the brigade after it tapped power duo Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.
Sports
fbtw
Bisera, Mi&ntilde;oza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

Bisera, Miñoza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

10 hours ago
Local standout Adrian Bisera and Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza made their mark in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series in style,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with