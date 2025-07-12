^

Sports

5150 Bohol Triathlon all set

The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Anticipation surges as the 5150 Bohol Triathlon blasts off tomorrow, promising a high-octane race that puts premium on speed and strategy.

Staged over a world-class course, this year’s edition of the Olympic-distance race is shaping up as one of the most exhilarating races in the calendar.

“The bike course is designed to be fast yet enjoyable, featuring rolling terrain that allows for both speed and scenic appreciation,” said race director Julian Valencia.

The event unfolds on the pristine shores and lush interiors of Panglao Island, covering a 1.5km open-water swim, a 40km bike leg, and a 10km run – offering a dynamic mix of speed, scenery and stamina. With its fast, flowing course, 5150 Bohol presents the perfect opportunity for athletes to chase new personal bests or sharpen their form ahead of longer races like the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Cebu next month.

Presented by Sun Life Phils., the event is fully backed by the Province of Bohol, The Bellevue Resort.

