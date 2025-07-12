^

Bisera, Miñoza break through in JPGT Series

The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Bisera, MiÃ±oza break through in JPGT Series
Golf stock photo.
via istock

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Local standout Adrian Bisera and Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza made their marks in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series with breakthrough wins in the premier 15-18 age group division of the JPGT South Pacific Championship here Friday.

Bisera and Miñoza carried commanding leads into the final round of the 54-hole tournament at the South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates course to clinch their first wins in the series.

Making his Junior PGT debut, Bisera closed out with a 72 for an even 216 total, 11 shots ahead of AJ Wacay (77-227)

Miñoza had to grind it out firing a 71, building a commanding six-shot lead before fending off Davao’s Merry Rose Wacan by two strokes.

