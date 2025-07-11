^

Cone raises alarm on Gilas injury woes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 7:12pm
Cone raises alarm on Gilas injury woes
Philippines' coach Tim Cone reacts during the gold medal game between Jordan and the Philippines at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 6, 2023.
William West / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The injury situation of Gilas Pilipinas is “certainly a concern", head coach Tim Cone said, with less than a month to go before the squad flies to Saudi Arabia in time for the FIBA Asia Cup.

A number of Nationals have injury concerns, and some of them are still playing in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

Big man June Mar Fajardo and swingman Calvin Oftana are both nursing injuries. The two will be on opposite sides of the court for the Philippine Cup finals.

Aside from them, Barangay Ginebra standouts Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and RJ Abarrientos, who was recently named in the Gilas pool, all are also affected by injury concerns.

Cone told reporters on Thursday during the unveiling of the new adidas Gilas Pilipinas treads that these injuries are points of concern for the team.

“I think the biggest issue we have right now is we got a lot of players who are just finishing a really, really long season, you know, and for our [Ginebra] guys, it's a seven-game series. And so, they're really worn out,” Cone, who also coaches the Gin Kings, said.

“They're nicked and they have some injury concerns. Jamie definitely, Scotty definitely, even RJ was dinged up a little bit, Japeth. So, that's a concern because then we have those guys that are really worn out and tired,” he added.

But on the flipside, Gilas also has some international players who have been on the shelf for the past few months in AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo and naturalized star Justin Brownlee.

“You've got guys like AJ and Dwight and Justin that need to get in shape. So, we have to push those guys and yet rest the other guys and then later on, add June Mar, CJ Perez and Calvin to the team without practice,” he said.

“So, you know, there's a lot of dynamics going on trying to get this team all together. And that's what we'll try to do,” he added.

But the good thing is Brownlee has been given the all-clear to compete for the Asia Cup.

Brownlee sustained a thumb injury on his right hand in the past PBA Commissioner’s Cup and was flagged for a second anti-doping violation.

“Yeah, he's fine. It's just a matter of him getting his game legs because he hasn't played in two months. He was out, had to rest his hand for like, I think it was five weeks. He wasn't allowed to really do anything with his hand,” Cone said.

“He wasn't able to really handle a basketball for a long time. So, it's just a matter of him getting back in shape and getting into rhythm. But like I said, I think the break in the long run will help Justin more than hurt him.

“That the break he had, he was forced to take because he hadn't taken a break in almost two years. So he needed to have his body rested. I'm expecting him to come back stronger and be better,” Cone continued.

Gilas will be flying to Saudi Arabia on July 31, three days after facing the Macau Black Bears in an exhibition game here in the country. In Saudi, they will take on Jordan in a tuneup.

Recommended
