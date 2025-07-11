^

Sports

Maroons-Archers, Tigers-Bulldogs in FilOil semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 6:59pm
Maroons-Archers, Tigers-Bulldogs in FilOil semis
Top: NU's Jake Figueroa and UST's Koji Buenaflor; bottom: UP's Gerry Abadiano and La Salle's Mike Phillips
(FilOil EcoOil Media)

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s an all-UAAP semifinal cast in the 2025 Playtime Cares FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Reigning UAAP champion UP will take on unbeaten La Salle in an early rematch while dark horses University Santo Tomas and National University drew each other in the knockout Final Four after drubbing their respective quarterfinal foes Friday at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan.

La Salle, the No. 1 team in the UAAP bracket, extended its perfect campaign with a 95-77 win over Arellano, No. 4 from the NCAA group, as the third-ranked UP grinded out a gutsy 82-80 win over the second-seeded St. Benilde.

Although in the semis this time, it’s the third straight playoff meeting in Filoil and fifth in a row overall for the Archers and the Maroons. UP beat La Salle in back-to-back Filoil finals while the two teams split the UAAP Season 86 and 87 crowns.

Mason Amos scored 15 points while Kean Baclaan and JC Macalalag added 12 for the Archers, who notched their seventh win in as many games to shore up their redemption tour both in the Filoil and the UAAP.

Gerry Abadiano fired 24 points, Gani Stevens had 12 while Harold Alarcon and Francis Nnoruka chipped in 11 points to lead the way for the Maroons.

Then there’s the pair of underdog but capable squads in the No. 2 seed Santo Tomas, which beat No. 3 Emilio Aguinaldo College, 82-73, and No. 4 NU, which stunned No. 1 seed Letran with a 79-77 win.

Semis is on Sunday at the same venue. 

Gelo Crisostomo collared 17 points and 13 rebounds with solid coverage from Koji Buenaflor (12), Kyle Paranada (12), Nic Cabañero (11) and Peter Osang (10) for the Tigers.

For the Bulldogs, veterans Jake Figueroa (21) and Jolo Manansala (16) steadied the ship after they almost blew a 14-point lead in the payoff period.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka criticizes Anisimova behavior after shock Wimbledon exit

Sabalenka criticizes Anisimova behavior after shock Wimbledon exit

9 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka took a swipe at Amanda Anisimova over her behavior during the American's stunning Wimbledon semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder, Jalen Williams agree on $287-million contract extension

Thunder, Jalen Williams agree on $287-million contract extension

9 hours ago
The NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed a five-year contract extension worth up to $287 million with 24-year-old...
Sports
fbtw
Rags-to-riches CJ Perez dedicates PBA finals stint to aspiring hoopers from the provinces

Rags-to-riches CJ Perez dedicates PBA finals stint to aspiring hoopers from the provinces

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
CJ Perez is now in his fourth PBA Finals and has an opportunity to win his third title in the league.  
Sports
fbtw
Knights top NCAA bracket, Archers No. 1 in UAAP group

Knights top NCAA bracket, Archers No. 1 in UAAP group

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Rampaging Letran fended off fierce rival San Beda, 75-68, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket of the Playtime...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bisera, Mi&ntilde;oza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

Bisera, Miñoza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

6 hours ago
Local standout Adrian Bisera and Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza made their mark in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series in style,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi shows spark but falters with 73; Saso fumbles anew

Malixi shows spark but falters with 73; Saso fumbles anew

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rianne Malixi flashed glimpses of brilliance in her maiden major appearance but faltered late, carding a three-over 75 that...
Sports
fbtw
Banal waxes hot from deep as Quezon routs Davao Occidental in MPBL

Banal waxes hot from deep as Quezon routs Davao Occidental in MPBL

8 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers found their mark afar and battered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 91-60, on Thursday to remain in sight of...
Sports
fbtw
Booker signs $145-million, two-year extension with Suns &mdash; report

Booker signs $145-million, two-year extension with Suns — report

9 hours ago
The NBA's Phoenix Suns said Thursday (Friday Manila time) they signed star guard Devin Booker to a multi-year contract...
Sports
fbtw
Australian basketball first as man charged over online racist abuse

Australian basketball first as man charged over online racist abuse

9 hours ago
A man has been charged with racially abusing a high-profile basketball player via social media in what officials said Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with