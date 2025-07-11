Maroons-Archers, Tigers-Bulldogs in FilOil semis

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s an all-UAAP semifinal cast in the 2025 Playtime Cares FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Reigning UAAP champion UP will take on unbeaten La Salle in an early rematch while dark horses University Santo Tomas and National University drew each other in the knockout Final Four after drubbing their respective quarterfinal foes Friday at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan.

La Salle, the No. 1 team in the UAAP bracket, extended its perfect campaign with a 95-77 win over Arellano, No. 4 from the NCAA group, as the third-ranked UP grinded out a gutsy 82-80 win over the second-seeded St. Benilde.

Although in the semis this time, it’s the third straight playoff meeting in Filoil and fifth in a row overall for the Archers and the Maroons. UP beat La Salle in back-to-back Filoil finals while the two teams split the UAAP Season 86 and 87 crowns.

Mason Amos scored 15 points while Kean Baclaan and JC Macalalag added 12 for the Archers, who notched their seventh win in as many games to shore up their redemption tour both in the Filoil and the UAAP.

Gerry Abadiano fired 24 points, Gani Stevens had 12 while Harold Alarcon and Francis Nnoruka chipped in 11 points to lead the way for the Maroons.

Then there’s the pair of underdog but capable squads in the No. 2 seed Santo Tomas, which beat No. 3 Emilio Aguinaldo College, 82-73, and No. 4 NU, which stunned No. 1 seed Letran with a 79-77 win.

Semis is on Sunday at the same venue.

Gelo Crisostomo collared 17 points and 13 rebounds with solid coverage from Koji Buenaflor (12), Kyle Paranada (12), Nic Cabañero (11) and Peter Osang (10) for the Tigers.

For the Bulldogs, veterans Jake Figueroa (21) and Jolo Manansala (16) steadied the ship after they almost blew a 14-point lead in the payoff period.