Rags-to-riches CJ Perez dedicates PBA finals stint to aspiring hoopers from the provinces

MANILA, Philippines -- CJ Perez is now in his fourth PBA Finals and has an opportunity to win his third title in the league.

But the San Miguel Beerman is fighting for something much, much bigger than personal accolades.

Perez, during the pre-PBA Philippine Cup finals press conference on Friday, said that he is dedicating this finals to the youth dreaming on making it into the big leagues.

“Dine-dedicate ko tong finals para sa mga batang nangangarap, kagaya ko,” the explosive guard told reporters.

“Kami na mga galing probinsya, na mga takot pumunta dito sa Manila dahil natatakot silang walang matirhan, hindi sila makuha. Yun ang isang inspiration ko na may mga players na from other provinces na walang budget pumunta rito, 'di nila alam paano sila mag-uumpisa, yun ang isa sa mga inspiration na nakikita ko,” he added.

Born in Hong Kong, Perez grew up in Pangasinan before eventually going to Manila to play college basketball.

He first played for San Sebastian before transferring to Ateneo. But he eventually found his way to Lyceum, where he led the team to two NCAA finals appearances.

Fast forward to now, Perez is one of the best basketball players in the Philippines. The former top overall pick has won two PBA championships. Along the way, he was named as Finals MVP and Best Player of the Conference, and became a three-time PBA Mythical First Team member. He also won gold medals in the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games.

“Being in the finals and playing basketball, yung mahal mong nilalaro simula nung bata, talagang it's an honor na may mga ibang bata na nakikita na naglalaro,” Perez said.

The guard, earlier in the day, reminisced on his journey in a Facebook post.

“Nagsimula akong maglaro nang nakayapak sa kalsada ng Pangasinan. Minsan walang kain, madalas walang baon. Pag nanalo? Ayos, may pang-tusok sa fishball at ice tubig,” his post read.

“Ngayon, pang-apat ko na sa PBA Finals. Hindi ako andito para sumikat, nandito ako para manalo. Para sa pamilya. Para sa batang ako na kahit kupas na bola ang gamit, buong buo pa rin ang loob,” he added.

“Kaya tong finals run na ’to, inaalay ko para sa lahat ng batang pinanganak na kulang. Kulang sa gamit, kulang sa sapatos, kulang sa pamasahe, kulang sa backup, pero punong-puno ng angarap. Wag kayong bibitaw. Hindi hadlang ang kulang kung buo ang loob mo.”

Perez and the rest of the San Miguel Beermen will try to deny the TNT Tropang 5G a Grand Slam as the PBA Philippine Cup finals tips off this Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.