Tropang 5G ready for another battle with adversity in PBA Finals vs Beermen

The plaeyrs and coaches of both the San Miguel Beermen and the TNT Tropang 5G pose for a picture after the PBA Finals press conference Friday in Pasig.c

MANILA, Philippines -- Resiliency has been the name of the game for the Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G this PBA Philippine Cup.

Despite overwhelming odds in this conference, the Tropang 5G are four wins away from a Grand Slam, and standing in their way is the dangerous San Miguel Beermen squad.

Backed by import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, TNT won the PBA Governors’ and Commissioner’s Cup this season.

But starting last conference’s championship series, the injury bug started to bite the Tropang 5G.

They first lost star guard Jayson Castro to a torn ACL. Then, guard Rey Nambatac hurt his groin earlier this conference which ruled him out the rest of the way.

After a slow start that saw them have a 0-3 record, the Tropang 5G bounced back and finished with a 6-5 slate after the eliminations.

But they had to go through a twice-to-win disadvantage in the quarterfinals against the Magnolia Hotshots, who defeated them in the final elimination round game.

And that’s exactly what they did.

They won two games against Magnolia in the quarters to punch their ticket to the semifinals where they faced the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

But the problems continued to pile up for TNT as it saw guard RR Pogoy, forward Calvin Oftana and big man Kelly Williams sustain injuries in the series.

Still, the Tropang 5G were able to punch a ticket to the Finals, where they will take on the Beermen in a seven-game series.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes, during the PBA pre-finals press conference Friday, said that they will try to keep on fighting, like they did the entire conference, as they face a deep San Miguel team.

“The adversity that we went through is really a testament to the fighting spirit of the players. They just refused to give up. Ayaw talaga bumigay,” he told reporters.

“Maski na pwede na na we could have called it a day. And no one would take anything away from us. We won the last two championships. So even if we had given up, okay na rin yun,” he added.

“But they kept fighting. So sinasabi namin palagi sa team namin, as long as you keep fighting, then you'll give yourself a chance. And now we're here. We've given ourselves a chance.”

San Miguel finished as the top seed of this conference with an 8-3 win-loss record.

But one of the three losses of the Beermen came against the Tropang 5G, which is actually the latter's first win in the conference.

“We know napakalakas ng kalaban namin with all of our injuries as well. But we will just do what we've been doing the whole conference. Keep fighting and just trying to give ourselves a chance,” Reyes said.

It will surely be an uphill battle for TNT, as Williams, a big body who could definitely defend June Mar Fajardo, is doubtful to play this series due to his ankle injury. Reyes said the veteran big man remains day-to-day, but Calvin Oftana bared that Williams' ankle is still discolored.

Redemption

On the flipside, San Miguel has not beaten TNT this season yet.

The two squads did not meet in the Governors’ Cup as they are in different brackets. In the Commissioner’s Cup, where the Beermen failed to make it to the playoffs, TNT defeated San Miguel in the eliminations.

Head coach Leo Austria, for his part, said that this time around is “really a different story.”

“Because those things that they beat us, that's already gone in the elimination. And this is a different ballgame which is finals,” Austria said.

“We know everybody's thinking San Miguel is really a mighty team. But the other team is equally talented. They are really strong, especially at TNT. They won two championships in the last two conferences. And experience is really something they can dwell on,” he added.

Still, Austria, who returned as head coach during the Commissioner’s Cup, said that they are out for redemption especially after missing the playoffs during that conference.

“That's why at the start of this conference, we realized that we need to work hard. And we've gone into basic fundamentals of basketball, both in offense and defense, to come up really competitive. And it pays off.”

Game 1 of the finals will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.