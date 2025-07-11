^

Farm Fresh hope to field new recruits Molina, Meneses vs Choco Mucho

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 3:11pm
Farm Fresh hope to field new recruits Molina, Meneses vs Choco Mucho
Farm Fresh Foxies
(PVL Images)

Games Saturday
(Capital Arena, llagan City)
4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Choco Mucho
6:30 p.m. - PLDT vs Petro Gazz
 
MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh has sent the brigade after it tapped power duo Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

And it is the Foxies hope that the battle-scarred Molina and Meneses get to suit up when they tackle the Choco Mucho Titans when the Premier Volleyball League on Tour returns to north at the Capital Arena in Ilagan City in Isabela Saturday.

The arrival of the two gave the Strong Group Athletics-owned franchise a fighting chance in their 4 p.m. duel.

In a statement, both Molina, a former league Most Valuable Player, and Meneses, a former best middle blocker, said they are ready to play, but there was still no official announcement if the two had secured a green light to do so by team management.

The Foxies have dropped their first outing in this pre-season showcase, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26, last July 1 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena and are in desperate need of reinforcement that should come in the form of Molina and Meneses.

The Flying Titans, for their part, are hoping to improve on its 1-1 start.
PLDT (1-0) and Petro Gazz (1-1), meanwhile, collide in the other offering at 6:30 p.m.

fbtw
