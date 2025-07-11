Bisera, MiÃ±oza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

Bisera, Miñoza pull off breakthrough JPGT wins

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Local standout Adrian Bisera and Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza made their mark in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series in style, clinching breakthrough wins with contrasting performances in the premier 15-18 age group division of the JPGT South Pacific Championship here Friday.

Carrying commanding leads into the final round of the 54-hole tournament at the South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates course, Bisera and Miñoza — both steeped in golf heritage with relatives who are champions in their own right — delivered clutch performances under hot but calm conditions to clinch their first wins in the series.

Making his Junior PGT debut this season, Bisera displayed remarkable composure and resilience over the final two rounds to clinch the victory in the third leg of the Mindanao series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Five shots clear of Armand Copok after 36 holes, the Davaoeño pulled away with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 and never looked back, closing out with a 72 marred by a last-hole double-bogey for an even 216 total.

He capped off his impressive debut with an 11-stroke victory over fellow Davao bet AJ Wacay, who limped home with a 77 for a 227.

Despite holding a commanding lead going into the final hole, Bisera admitted to feeling the pressure.

“I double-bogeyed the last hole because I got nervous — there were so many people watching,” he said with a sheepish grin. “But I’m still really happy with the win. I just felt I had to deliver.”

To manage the nerves, the 17-year-old, who regularly trains on the course, said he kept things light.

“I just tried to stay relaxed, chatted with my flightmates, and had a few laughs to ease the tension,” said Bisera.

Copok, chasing his maiden win after near misses at Del Monte (third) and Pueblo de Oro (second), slipped to third after stumbling with a four-bogey slide in the first 10 holes. He wound up with a 79 for a 228 aggregate.

It was a highly promising start for Bisera, who now eyes a spot in the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals. To qualify, however, he must see action in next week’s Apo leg of the Mindanao swing and participate in at least one of the final two Visayas legs of the series.

While Bisera’s triumph mirrored the dominant performances in the 7-10 and 11-14 divisions that concluded earlier Thursday, Miñoza had to grind it out in the closing stretch to finally prevail.

After finishing third in Mactan and posting back-to-back runner-up efforts at Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro, the Bukidnon native finally broke through on her fourth try. She used a brilliant second-round 71 to build a commanding six-shot lead but had to dig deep down the stretch to fend off Davao’s Merry Rose Wacan by two strokes.

“I’m really thankful for this victory — winning feels amazing,” said Miñoza, who credited her steady front nine for setting the tone.

“This win means a lot to me. All the hard work and training really paid off,” added the 17-year-old.

“I’d also like to thank my supporters, especially Ms. Tiffany Chua-Copok, and of course my uncle — (golf legend) Frankie Miñoza, for his guidance and encouragement.”

Despite bogeys on Nos. 11, 12 and 14, Miñoza remained in control as Wacan also stumbled with a double bogey on No. 11. However, Miñoza’s own double bogey on the island green at No. 15, followed by a bogey on the next hole, allowed Wacan to close the gap to two, setting the stage for a tense, pressure-filled finish.

But it was Wacan who eventually cracked, bogeying the 17th, while Miñoza calmly saved par to restore a three-shot cushion and seal the win with a 78 and a 226.

Wacan birdied the last hole for a 74 and a 228 while Del Monte leg winner Zero Plete limped home with an 83 and finished a distant third at 243.

With their victories, Bisera and Miñoza joined earlier category winners in boosting their respective bids for spots in the Elite Junior Finals set October 7-10 at The Country Club in Laguna. To make the cut, players must compete in at least three legs in either the Luzon or Visayas-Mindanao Series, with the top four per division earning berths.

Earlier, Denise Eliana Mendoza and Jamie Barnes dominated the 7-10 division with the former notching her second title after topping the Mactan leg and the latter sweeping his first three JPGT tournaments, including dominant wins at Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro.

South Cotabato’s Jared Saban and Brittany Tamayo also emerged victorious in the 11-14 class, building momentum heading into the final leg of the Visayas-Mindanao swing, which kicks off Monday, July 14, at Apo Golf and Country Club.