^

Sports

Malixi shows spark but falters with 73; Saso fumbles anew

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 1:10pm
Malixi shows spark but falters with 73; Saso fumbles anew
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course on May 30, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.
Patrick McDermott / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi flashed glimpses of brilliance in her maiden major appearance but faltered late, carding a three-over 75 that left her just outside the projected cut line in the opening round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The tournament teed off in spectacular fashion with a hole-in-one lighting up the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club layout, leading to a jam-packed leaderboard featuring Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who aced No. 2 en route to a six-under-par 65. She joined Gabriella Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Jennifer Kupcho and Grace Kim at the top.

Just one shot back was Minjee Lee with a 66, while nine others turned in 67s, including defending champion Ayaka Furue and world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Malixi, who earned her slot in the $8-million event by winning the US Women’s Amateur last year, impressed early with steady driving — finding all but two fairways on a 259-yard average. But she struggled approaching the green, missing regulation on six holes.

A lukewarm putting day (32 putts) and difficulties out of the bunkers contributed to three bogeys.

Starting on the back nine, the incoming Duke University ace bogeyed No. 12, held her ground with a string of gritty pars, but stumbled with bogeys on No. 6 and the par-5 ninth to slip to a share of 92nd – just one shot off the projected cut.

Joining her at that mark is ICTSI-backed Yuka Saso, the two-time US Women’s Open champion, who continues to search for consistency. Like Malixi, she also began on No. 10 but immediately dropped a shot, then fell further with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15.

Miscues on Nos. 1 and 3 threatened to derail her round completely.

But Saso rallied late, showcasing her trademark composure with birdies on the seventh and ninth to salvage a 74, giving herself a fighting chance heading into Friday’s second round.

While Malixi excelled off the tee, Saso struggled to find her rhythm, hitting only three fairways and 10 greens, and needed just 31 putts to navigate the undulating layout.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic ready to go the distance with Sinner in Wimbledon showdown

Djokovic ready to go the distance with Sinner in Wimbledon showdown

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic has warned World No. 1 Jannik Sinner that he is ready to go the distance in their blockbuster Wimbledon semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly-anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group opens Jones Cup title defense vs rival Chinese Taipei-A

Strong Group opens Jones Cup title defense vs rival Chinese Taipei-A

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
 Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas will have a baptism of fire in its Jones Cup title defense.  
Sports
fbtw
Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the 31st Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thunder, Jalen Williams agree on $287-million contract extension

Thunder, Jalen Williams agree on $287-million contract extension

3 hours ago
The NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed a five-year contract extension worth up to $287 million with 24-year-old...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka criticizes Anisimova behavior after shock Wimbledon exit

Sabalenka criticizes Anisimova behavior after shock Wimbledon exit

3 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka took a swipe at Amanda Anisimova over her behavior during the American's stunning Wimbledon semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis unfazed by late worlds in Tokyo

Duplantis unfazed by late worlds in Tokyo

3 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis insisted he was unfazed by the lateness of the world championships in Tokyo, the...
Sports
fbtw
Thrilling race looms at 5150 Bohol triathlon

Thrilling race looms at 5150 Bohol triathlon

3 hours ago
Anticipation surges as the 5150 Bohol triathlon blasts off Sunday, July 13, promising not just a grueling test of endurance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with