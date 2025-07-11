Malixi shows spark but falters with 73; Saso fumbles anew

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course on May 30, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi flashed glimpses of brilliance in her maiden major appearance but faltered late, carding a three-over 75 that left her just outside the projected cut line in the opening round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The tournament teed off in spectacular fashion with a hole-in-one lighting up the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club layout, leading to a jam-packed leaderboard featuring Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who aced No. 2 en route to a six-under-par 65. She joined Gabriella Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Jennifer Kupcho and Grace Kim at the top.

Just one shot back was Minjee Lee with a 66, while nine others turned in 67s, including defending champion Ayaka Furue and world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Malixi, who earned her slot in the $8-million event by winning the US Women’s Amateur last year, impressed early with steady driving — finding all but two fairways on a 259-yard average. But she struggled approaching the green, missing regulation on six holes.

A lukewarm putting day (32 putts) and difficulties out of the bunkers contributed to three bogeys.

Starting on the back nine, the incoming Duke University ace bogeyed No. 12, held her ground with a string of gritty pars, but stumbled with bogeys on No. 6 and the par-5 ninth to slip to a share of 92nd – just one shot off the projected cut.

Joining her at that mark is ICTSI-backed Yuka Saso, the two-time US Women’s Open champion, who continues to search for consistency. Like Malixi, she also began on No. 10 but immediately dropped a shot, then fell further with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15.

Miscues on Nos. 1 and 3 threatened to derail her round completely.

But Saso rallied late, showcasing her trademark composure with birdies on the seventh and ninth to salvage a 74, giving herself a fighting chance heading into Friday’s second round.

While Malixi excelled off the tee, Saso struggled to find her rhythm, hitting only three fairways and 10 greens, and needed just 31 putts to navigate the undulating layout.