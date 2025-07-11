^

Thrilling race looms at 5150 Bohol triathlon

Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 10:45am
The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines — Anticipation surges as the 5150 Bohol triathlon blasts off Sunday, July 13, promising not just a grueling test of endurance and mental fortitude but also a high-octane race that rewards speed and strategy.

Staged over a world-class course, this year’s edition of the Olympic-distance race is shaping up to be one of the most exhilarating yet, with the race not just a test of willpower but also a celebration of athletic potential.

“The bike course is designed to be fast yet enjoyable, featuring rolling terrain that allows for both speed and scenic appreciation,” said race director Julian Valencia. “The run course will also push the participants’ endurance and determination, creating a rewarding finish to an unforgettable racing experience.”

The event unfolds on the pristine shores and lush interiors of Panglao Island, covering a 1.5km open-water swim, a 40km bike leg, and a 10km run — offering a dynamic mix of speed, scenery and stamina. With its fast, flowing course, 5150 Bohol presents the perfect opportunity for athletes to chase new personal bests or sharpen their form ahead of longer races like the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Cebu next month.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure the event is both memorable and safe, with meticulous planning and attention to every detail,” added Valencia.

The bike leg kicks off at the Bellevue Resort on a narrow stretch before opening up to the island’s smooth, wide roads. The layout is tailor-made for speed — featuring a 2km lead-in to the Dauis-Panglao and Fonacier Circumferential intersection, then eastward to Tagbilaran for the first turnaround at KM 11. Riders then swing back west to St. Augustine Parish Church at KM 20 before a final turn at KM 29, setting them up for the run.

The closing 10K run leg will be held on mostly flat, paved roads with portions tracing scenic country lanes, ensuring a fast yet scenic finish, perfect for dramatic breakaways or tight sprints to the tape.

The event, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., serves as a launchpad for beginners entering the world of triathlon and as a stepping stone for athletes building toward longer, more demanding races.

It also draws a wide spectrum of contenders, from first-time racers to elite-level athletes. Among the frontrunners are Bagong Bayani standouts Irienold Reig Jr. and Bea Quiambao, alongside rising stars like Gerson Un, Timothy Castro, Dennis Dy, Sean Bantol, Alesandro Apellanes, Xander Sembrano, Lael Taglog, Isaiah Tan and Indian triathlete Krishv Gupta.

Up-and-coming stars Matthew Hermosa, Daireic Cañete, Miguel Quirimo, Alexander Castillo, Gian Taylor, Jezryl Dalmas and Tazelle Hughes from Miami are also expected to contend not just in the 20-24 age group but in the fight for the overall crown.

The race also features a wide range of age group categories — 16-19 all the way to 65-69 — plus relay competitions for teams looking to share the triathlon experience.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a shorter-format race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), caters to beginners and competitive athletes alike looking for a quick, high-quality challenge.

Presented by Sun Life Philippines as part of its continuing commitment to promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos, 5150 Bohol is backed by the Province of Bohol, The Bellevue Resort, the municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Amlan Mineral Water, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink, 2GO, Philippine Sports Commission, Salt+Fin, Santé, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, House C-Vitt, Cobra Rise Energy Drink, Sportograf.com and Sunrise Events Inc.

