Edoc falters but shines with podium finish in Junior World

MANILA, Philippines — Zoji Edoc's bid for a historic Junior World Championships title came up short in the final round as the young Filipino cracked under mounting pressure, finishing with a 78 to settle for third in the boys’ 7-8 age group at the Singing Hills Golf Resort’s Oak Glen Course in El Cajon, California on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The eight-year-old Davaoeño, who carried a one-shot lead into the final 18 holes after rounds of 71 and 72, struggled with his rhythm from the get-go, bogeying the first two par-5s (Nos. 1 and 3) and dropping another stroke on No. 4. He momentarily checked his skid with a birdie on the fifth but closed the front nine with back-to-back bogeys for a 41.

Despite efforts to regroup on the back nine, a costly double bogey on the par-4 14th all but crushed his hopes for a late rally. Edoc, however, managed to end on a positive note, birdieing the par-5 18th to salvage a 78 and a 54-hole total of 221.

Though he slipped from the top of the leaderboard, Edoc’s performance remained commendable in one of the most competitive global youth golf stages. He finished eight strokes behind champion Hugo Smith of Australia, who carded a 69 for a 213, edging India’s Nihaal Cheema by one after the latter closed with a 68.

Edoc’s third-place finish emerged as the best among the 41-member Philippine delegation, showcasing his talent and poise at a very young age. His ability to stay in contention over two pressure-packed days and compete head-to-head with the world’s best juniors speaks volumes of his potential.

While the title slipped from his grasp, Edoc proved he belongs in elite company — a promising sign for Philippine junior golf. His strong start, composed demeanor and evident skill hint at a bright future, one where he’ll likely learn from this experience and return stronger.

Meanwhile, Zach Guico stumbled with an 80 and finished seventh at 229, while Ethan Lago ended tied for 11th after a 77 for a 232 total in the boys’ 7-8 category.

In other results, Brianna Macasaet tied for 9th (74-216) in girls’ 9-10; in boys’ 9-10: Marco Angheng placed 85th (82-255); in girls’ 11-12: Rafella Batican tied for 52nd (77-236); in boys’ 11-12: Vito Sarines shared 18th (71-219); in girls’ 13-14: Lisa Sarines tied for 28th (78-223); in boys’ 13-14: Ralph Batican ended joint 15th (67-216); in girls’ 15-18: Reese Ng tied for 53rd (72-223); and in boys’ 15-18: Patrick Tambalque finished 83rd (76-231).