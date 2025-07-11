^

Sports

Crown gem to die for

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Crown gem to die for
Leo Austria
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer is out to re-establish its old kingdom while TNT is bent on finally joining the elite PBA grand slam club.

With this as a major driving force, the Beermen and the Tropang 5G get set for an incendiary dispute for the coveted crown in the Season 49-ending Philippine Cup beginning Sunday.

“First thing, we’re not up here just to stop their (TNT’s grand slam) quest but we’re here to win another championship,” SMB coach Leo Austria said after earning the right to face reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup king TNT with a 100-93 Game 7 win over Barangay Ginebra.

Austria, who returned to the San Miguel helm in the Commissioner’s Cup after yielding the floor to Jorge Gallent, said they want to preserve their winning tradition in the league’s centerpiece tournament.

With him at the helm, the Beermen posted a historic All-Filipino five-peat in the 2014-15 season through 2019 then annexed a sixth title in 2022.  The squad fell short in last season’s Philippine Cup finale versus Meralco, but under Gallent.

“In our last six (Philippine Cup) championships, we never lost in the championship (series). And I think that’s the legacy we want to keep and it’s enough motivation for us because we’re up against TNT,” he said.

“TNT is playing well since the first conference and they won in the last two conferences so they’re well motivated. That’s why we have to work really hard to match their energy and determination,” he added.

The Tropang 5G advanced to the finals last Sunday, thanks to their 97-89 Game 6 closeout of Rain or Shine, and had the luxury of extra days of rest and prep time.

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly-anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and...
Sports
fbtw
'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

9 hours ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue announced Thursday that he will defend his titles against...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return
play

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

7 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka is closing in on a fourth straight Grand Slam final and a potential Wimbledon showdown with fierce rival Iga...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

37 minutes ago
Denise Mendoza cooled off after an astonishing opening round but still wrapped up a commanding 32-stroke triumph in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios not to go easy on Pacman

Barrios not to go easy on Pacman

By Dino Maragay | 37 minutes ago
World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios believes he won’t be defending his title next week against...
Sports
fbtw
Mascari&ntilde;as fancied for S2 repeat

Mascariñas fancied for S2 repeat

37 minutes ago
Lord Cedric Mascariñas looks to capitalize once again on his superb biking prowess as he aims for back-to-back victories...
Sports
fbtw

Memories of Cutillas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 37 minutes ago
The Moran brothers Danny and Mike were fixtures on the Philippine national football teams that Juan Cutillas coached in the 1970s.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with