Crown gem to die for

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer is out to re-establish its old kingdom while TNT is bent on finally joining the elite PBA grand slam club.

With this as a major driving force, the Beermen and the Tropang 5G get set for an incendiary dispute for the coveted crown in the Season 49-ending Philippine Cup beginning Sunday.

“First thing, we’re not up here just to stop their (TNT’s grand slam) quest but we’re here to win another championship,” SMB coach Leo Austria said after earning the right to face reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup king TNT with a 100-93 Game 7 win over Barangay Ginebra.

Austria, who returned to the San Miguel helm in the Commissioner’s Cup after yielding the floor to Jorge Gallent, said they want to preserve their winning tradition in the league’s centerpiece tournament.

With him at the helm, the Beermen posted a historic All-Filipino five-peat in the 2014-15 season through 2019 then annexed a sixth title in 2022. The squad fell short in last season’s Philippine Cup finale versus Meralco, but under Gallent.

“In our last six (Philippine Cup) championships, we never lost in the championship (series). And I think that’s the legacy we want to keep and it’s enough motivation for us because we’re up against TNT,” he said.

“TNT is playing well since the first conference and they won in the last two conferences so they’re well motivated. That’s why we have to work really hard to match their energy and determination,” he added.

The Tropang 5G advanced to the finals last Sunday, thanks to their 97-89 Game 6 closeout of Rain or Shine, and had the luxury of extra days of rest and prep time.