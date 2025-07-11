^

Sports

Two for the ages

Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Two for the ages
LA Tenorio.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two veterans with a combined 33-year pro experience turned back the hands of time to make an impact in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals between San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra. First, it was LA Tenorio who shot 11 points in the fourth quarter to lift Ginebra to an 88-87 win in Game 6 last Sunday. Then, on Tenorio’s 41st birthday, Chris Ross spoiled his party by notching 10 of his 19 points in the final period as San Miguel took Game 7, 100-93, before 12,279 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday.

Ross, who turned 40 last March, and Tenorio are among only six PBA players at least 40 this season. The others are Rafi Reavis, 47, Kelly Williams, 43, Gabe Norwood, 40 and Mark Borboran, 40. But it wasn’t only age or experience that made the difference in the final analysis. Rotation was key and in a long series, San Miguel’s depth proved decisive. In Game 7, four Ginebra players logged at least 40 minutes compared to only June Mar Fajardo for San Miguel. Nine Beermen played at least 15 minutes and only six for Ginebra, none less than 30. So when the fourth quarter started with Ginebra up, 73-66, it was just a matter of time before San Miguel took over the driver’s seat.

Coach Leo Austria had the luxury of keeping four players on the floor the entire last 12 minutes because the deep rotation in the previous periods preserved his core for the homestretch. Coach Tim Cone’s nucleus was fagged out and Scottie Thompson was the only player who went the full 12 minutes in the last frame. The Beermen opened the fourth with a 15-4 surge and 11 points came from relievers Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz. When the smoke cleared, San Miguel’s bench had a 47-16 advantage, another testament to Austria’s rotation. Ross didn’t play in Game 6 so he was fresh as a daisy for Game 7.

San Miguel’s size was another factor with Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa and Rodney Brondial dominating the glass. The Beermen finished with more rebounds, 51-35, more offensive boards, 24-6 and more second chance points, 22-2. San Miguel’s five more steals, seven less turnovers and mastery off the boards led to 23 more field goal attempts. The series was two for the ages with Tenorio and Ross providing the literal significance that you’re never too old to rock on the court.

LA

TENORIO
