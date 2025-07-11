Barrios not to go easy on Pacman

MANILA, Philippines — World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios believes he won’t be defending his title next week against a 46-year-old man way past his prime.

He thinks it will be against a killer.

Barrios promised not to hold back against Manny Pacquiao, a man 16 years his senior, when they lock horns next week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“If the roles were reversed, Pacquiao wouldn’t try to take it easy on me,” the Mexican-American recently told The Ring’s Manouk Akopyan.

“He’s not going to feel sorry for me in there. It’s just the reality of the sport. I am ready to defend my title by any means necessary,” added Barrios.