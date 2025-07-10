Edoc moves closer to ending Philippine drought in Junior World, grabs lead

MANILA, Philippines — Zoji Edoc moved to the cusp of snapping the Philippines’ long title spell in Junior World Championships, showcasing nerves of steel and unrelenting grit to seize the solo lead in the boys’ 7-8 division on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) at the Singing Hills Golf Resort’s Oak Glen course.

Edoc fired a scrappy but gutsy one-under-par 72, building on his stellar opening-round 71 to snatch the top spot at 143 heading into the final round of the annual age-group tournament, which draws the world’s most promising young golf talents.

Displaying maturity beyond his years, the Filipino wonderkid rebounded from early miscues with four frontside birdies to post a one-under 36, overcoming a bogey and a double bogey. That gave him a one-stroke lead over Day 1 pacesetter Hugo Smith of Australia, who faltered with a frontside 39 before matching Edoc’s even-par 36 at the back to settle for a 73 and a 144 total.

With one round to go, Edoc is now 18 holes away from potentially ending the country’s title drought in the prestigious global youth golf championship. The last time the country triumphed in the tournament was in 2019, when Aidric Chan ruled the boys’ 15-18 category.

Daniella Uy was the last Filipina to capture a title, winning the girls’ premier division in 2014.

Dottie Ardina captured the girls’ 8-and-under title in 2002, highlighted by a remarkable hole-in-one, while Miya Legaspi claimed the same crown in 2007.

Should Edoc succeed, it could signal the rise of a new junior golf star on the international stage.

The eight-year-old standout, who recently won the FCG International par-3 Contest in Carlsbad and placed sixth in the FCG International Championship in Fallbrook, both in California, has been a consistent force on the Junior Philippine Golf Tour, winning one leg and placing second twice in the first three stops of the 2024 season.

His strong domestic campaign has clearly translated well abroad, where he has held his own — and now leads — against top young players from around the globe.

With momentum on his side, Edoc will look to withstand late charges from Smith and California’s Chung Kuang Chang and India’s Nihaal Cheema, who both stayed within striking distance at 146 after carding rounds of 72 and 74, respectively.

Despite the rising pressure, Edoc appears poised and ready, bolstered by his consistent form, his battle-tested resolve, and the confidence gained from his strong performances throughout the year.

In the same division, Zach Guico remained within contention, though he’ll need a final-round surge after a second-round 74 dropped him to 149, six shots back. Ethan Lago, meanwhile, slid to tied 10th at 155 after struggling with an 80.

In the girls’ 9-10 division, Brianna Macasaet dropped from title contention despite a solid even-par 72 following an impressive 70 opener. Her 142 total put her tied for ninth, seven strokes behind Japan’s Airi Kaigawa, who surged ahead with a tournament-best 67 for a 135 aggregate.

Other Filipino bets struggled across various divisions — Tyly Bernardino (girls’ 7-8): 95 for 186 total, T-29th; Halo Pangilinan (boys’ 9-10): 81 for 171 total, 83rd; Race Manhit (boys’ 11-12): 75 for 150 total, T-36th; Rafella Batican (girls’ 11-12): 82 for 159 total, T-53rd; Ralph Batican (boys’ 13-14): 74 for 143 total, T-30th; Lisa Sarines (girls’ 13-14): 72 for 145 total, T-16th; Geoffrey Tan (boys’ 15-18): 75 for 151 total, T-54th; and Alessandra Luciano (girls’ 15-18): 75 for 150 total, T-65th.

With composure, talent, and momentum on his side, Edoc stands on the brink of a potential legacy-defining triumph — not just for himself, but for an entire nation yearning for another taste of global golf glory.