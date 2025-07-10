^

Sports

Edoc moves closer to ending Philippine drought in Junior World, grabs lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 5:39pm
Edoc moves closer to ending Philippine drought in Junior World, grabs lead
Zoji Edoc
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Zoji Edoc moved to the cusp of snapping the Philippines’ long title spell in Junior World Championships, showcasing nerves of steel and unrelenting grit to seize the solo lead in the boys’ 7-8 division on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) at the Singing Hills Golf Resort’s Oak Glen course.

Edoc fired a scrappy but gutsy one-under-par 72, building on his stellar opening-round 71 to snatch the top spot at 143 heading into the final round of the annual age-group tournament, which draws the world’s most promising young golf talents.

Displaying maturity beyond his years, the Filipino wonderkid rebounded from early miscues with four frontside birdies to post a one-under 36, overcoming a bogey and a double bogey. That gave him a one-stroke lead over Day 1 pacesetter Hugo Smith of Australia, who faltered with a frontside 39 before matching Edoc’s even-par 36 at the back to settle for a 73 and a 144 total.

With one round to go, Edoc is now 18 holes away from potentially ending the country’s title drought in the prestigious global youth golf championship. The last time the country triumphed in the tournament was in 2019, when Aidric Chan ruled the boys’ 15-18 category.

Daniella Uy was the last Filipina to capture a title, winning the girls’ premier division in 2014.

Dottie Ardina captured the girls’ 8-and-under title in 2002, highlighted by a remarkable hole-in-one, while Miya Legaspi claimed the same crown in 2007.

Should Edoc succeed, it could signal the rise of a new junior golf star on the international stage.

The eight-year-old standout, who recently won the FCG International par-3 Contest in Carlsbad and placed sixth in the FCG International Championship in Fallbrook, both in California, has been a consistent force on the Junior Philippine Golf Tour, winning one leg and placing second twice in the first three stops of the 2024 season.

His strong domestic campaign has clearly translated well abroad, where he has held his own — and now leads — against top young players from around the globe.

With momentum on his side, Edoc will look to withstand late charges from Smith and California’s Chung Kuang Chang and India’s Nihaal Cheema, who both stayed within striking distance at 146 after carding rounds of 72 and 74, respectively.

Despite the rising pressure, Edoc appears poised and ready, bolstered by his consistent form, his battle-tested resolve, and the confidence gained from his strong performances throughout the year.

In the same division, Zach Guico remained within contention, though he’ll need a final-round surge after a second-round 74 dropped him to 149, six shots back. Ethan Lago, meanwhile, slid to tied 10th at 155 after struggling with an 80.

In the girls’ 9-10 division, Brianna Macasaet dropped from title contention despite a solid even-par 72 following an impressive 70 opener. Her 142 total put her tied for ninth, seven strokes behind Japan’s Airi Kaigawa, who surged ahead with a tournament-best 67 for a 135 aggregate.

Other Filipino bets struggled across various divisions — Tyly Bernardino (girls’ 7-8): 95 for 186 total, T-29th; Halo Pangilinan (boys’ 9-10): 81 for 171 total, 83rd; Race Manhit (boys’ 11-12): 75 for 150 total, T-36th; Rafella Batican (girls’ 11-12): 82 for 159 total, T-53rd; Ralph Batican (boys’ 13-14): 74 for 143 total, T-30th; Lisa Sarines (girls’ 13-14): 72 for 145 total, T-16th; Geoffrey Tan (boys’ 15-18): 75 for 151 total, T-54th; and Alessandra Luciano (girls’ 15-18): 75 for 150 total, T-65th.

With composure, talent, and momentum on his side, Edoc stands on the brink of a potential legacy-defining triumph — not just for himself, but for an entire nation yearning for another taste of global golf glory.

GOLF

ZOJI EDOC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
'Playoff Ross' converts pain of Game 6 benching into stellar series-clinching performance

'Playoff Ross' converts pain of Game 6 benching into stellar series-clinching performance

9 hours ago
Chris Ross on Wednesday was more motivated than ever to bring San Miguel back to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after being...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron...
Sports
fbtw
Abando embraces possible Gilas stint
play

Abando embraces possible Gilas stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
For Rhenz Abando, an opportunity for a tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas is a no-brainer.   
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return
play

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mendoza, Barnes prove mettle at JPGT South Pacific

Mendoza, Barnes prove mettle at JPGT South Pacific

5 hours ago
Denise Mendoza cooled off after an astonishing opening round but still wrapped up a commanding 32-stroke triumph in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
36 teams vie in Sinag Liga Asya cagefest

36 teams vie in Sinag Liga Asya cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
All roads led to Cagayan de Oro City as the Sinag Liga Asya sets the spotlight on a historic number of delegates here and...
Sports
fbtw
Concio sweeps way to crown in Thailand chess tilt

Concio sweeps way to crown in Thailand chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio Jr. swept all his nine games to run away with the premier standard title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Smilegate begins character name reservation event for upcoming LordNine: Infinite Class
brandSpace

Smilegate begins character name reservation event for upcoming LordNine: Infinite Class

9 hours ago
Smilegate has launched a Character Name Reservation Event for its upcoming MMORPG, LORDNINE. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with