Adajar, Ordiales power Alas past Vietnam in SEA V.League

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas Pilipinas is making steady strides toward top form ahead of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, and the Southeast Asian V.League is providing a stage for its rising stars.

With Eco Adajar and Leo Ordiales showing the way, Alas Pilipinas had a smooth shift from the usual starting unit, proving the team is loaded with talent from top to bottom as it scored a 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Vietnam on Wednesday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

“It’s the same game plan, whoever is called,” Adajar said. “There was not much adjustment for us, especially since I have been working closely with Leo in training.”

“I also keep in mind that the reason coaches call your number is that they expect you to deliver,” he said. “And we are always prepared to deliver, not just me, it’s the whole squad.”

The 23-year-old Adajar executed the playbook like a grizzled floor general in his first full match with Alas Pilipinas after first-choice setter Owa Retamar fell ill just hours before.

As Adajar’s training partner, Ordiales was by default the first scoring option since veteran Marck Espejo is out of the lineup due to an ankle sprain, and Louie Ramirez had to skip the opener as he attended his graduation ceremony at University of Perpetual Help.

The rest of the team proved capable, well ahead of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025.

Ramirez, a former National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player was back for Thursday’s match against Thailand. Retamar was also back in harness for the showdown against last season’s double gold medalist.

Ordiales wound up with 20 points, all on attacks, while Buds Buddin and Jade Disquitado also shone for the Philippines with 16 and nine points, respectively, in the one hour and 13-minute demolition.

Nguyen Ngoc Thuan led Vietnam with 13 points, while Van Hiep Pham and Tran Duy Tuyen scored seven each.

Vietnam had 11 blocks against only five by Cambodia in the one-hour and 27-minute match.

After taking on Thailand, the Philippines takes a break on Friday before facing Cambodia on Saturday and Indonesia on Sunday.