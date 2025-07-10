Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) Defense and Sporting Arms show from July 23-27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Philippine team took home 16 gold medals last month in the 2025 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Pistol Caliber Carbine/Mini Rifle World Shoot in Znojmo, Czech Republic, and will get its due honor from the organization to highlight the annual show.

Mini rifle ace Marcelino Marc Oliver Arthur leads the honor roll for the national shooters who were hailed champions in the world shoot, participated by over 1,000 athletes from 30 different countries.

“We’ll be honoring all our Filipino champions in the opening ceremony with 16 gold medals at the world shoot. This just solidifies our stature as one of the best shooters in the world,” said AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio, brother of national shooter and multiple SEA Games medalist Hagen.

The Philippine team also braces for the 2nd IPSA Action Air World Championship on July 26 to Aug. 3 in Iloilo City featuring over 200 shooters from 40 countries.

But there’s more to it for AFAD, which is returning to the fold in style with its biggest show to date all for the championing of responsible gun ownership.

The annual show, which has slated second leg in November at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong, will also serve as a platform for the world-class showcase of latest and top-notch firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and industry innovations from the country’s leading dealers and manufacturers for responsible gun owners and enthusiasts.

“This year’s show reflects the energy and progress in the firearms industry, and it’s especially timely as we prepare to host major international competitions,” added Topacio, joined by AFAD board members Ivy Illine Sapasap and Edwin Año.

“It’s an opportunity to bring our community together and continue promoting responsible firearms ownership.”

Government officials, lawmakers and business leaders led by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla have been invited to serve as distinguished guests for the prestigious event.

Exhibitors in the four-day show include Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Twin Pines Inc. (Tactical Corner), Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International Inc., Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc., Lynx Firearms and Ammunition, Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft, Defensive Armament Resource Corp., True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods Corp., Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & General Merchandise, Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Raj’s Military Supplies, Vulkan Armoury, and Secure Arms.