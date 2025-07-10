^

Sports

Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 4:00pm
Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show
Board members Ivy Illine Sapasap and Edwin Ano, and AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio
AFAD

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) Defense and Sporting Arms show from July 23-27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Philippine team took home 16 gold medals last month in the 2025 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Pistol Caliber Carbine/Mini Rifle World Shoot in Znojmo, Czech Republic, and will get its due honor from the organization to highlight the annual show.

Mini rifle ace Marcelino Marc Oliver Arthur leads the honor roll for the national shooters who were hailed champions in the world shoot, participated by over 1,000 athletes from 30 different countries.

“We’ll be honoring all our Filipino champions in the opening ceremony with 16 gold medals at the world shoot. This just solidifies our stature as one of the best shooters in the world,” said AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio, brother of national shooter and multiple SEA Games medalist Hagen.

The Philippine team also braces for the 2nd IPSA Action Air World Championship on July 26 to Aug. 3 in Iloilo City featuring over 200 shooters from 40 countries.

But there’s more to it for AFAD, which is returning to the fold in style with its biggest show to date all for the championing of responsible gun ownership.

The annual show, which has slated second leg in November at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong, will also serve as a platform for the world-class showcase of latest and top-notch firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and industry innovations from the country’s leading dealers and manufacturers for responsible gun owners and enthusiasts.

“This year’s show reflects the energy and progress in the firearms industry, and it’s especially timely as we prepare to host major international competitions,” added Topacio, joined by AFAD board members Ivy Illine Sapasap and Edwin Año.

 “It’s an opportunity to bring our community together and continue promoting responsible firearms ownership.”

Government officials, lawmakers and business leaders led by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla have been invited to serve as distinguished guests for the prestigious event.

Exhibitors in the four-day show include Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Twin Pines Inc. (Tactical Corner), Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International Inc., Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc., Lynx Firearms and Ammunition, Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft, Defensive Armament Resource Corp., True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods Corp., Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & General Merchandise, Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Raj’s Military Supplies, Vulkan Armoury, and Secure Arms.

DEFENSE AND SPORTING ARMS SHOW
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
1,600-strong team to battle in 33rd SEAG

1,600-strong team to battle in 33rd SEAG

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
With full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron...
Sports
fbtw
Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before shooting her shot in another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
'Playoff Ross' converts pain of Game 6 benching into stellar series-clinching performance

'Playoff Ross' converts pain of Game 6 benching into stellar series-clinching performance

6 hours ago
Chris Ross on Wednesday was more motivated than ever to bring San Miguel back to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after being...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
36 teams vie in Sinag Liga Asya cagefest

36 teams vie in Sinag Liga Asya cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
All roads led to Cagayan de Oro City as the Sinag Liga Asya sets the spotlight on a historic number of delegates here and...
Sports
fbtw
Abando embraces possible Gilas stint

Abando embraces possible Gilas stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
For Rhenz Abando, an opportunity for a tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas is a no-brainer.   
Sports
fbtw
Concio sweeps way to crown in Thailand chess tilt

Concio sweeps way to crown in Thailand chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio Jr. swept all his nine games to run away with the premier standard title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with