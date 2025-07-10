^

Sports

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated from his contract with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters in the Korean Basketball League.

Gomez-de Liano, who was part of the Terrafirma team that made it to the 2023-24 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals, signed an extension with Anyang just a few months ago, but his contract was recently terminated. 

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas training on Wednesday, the forward said that he is still hoping to play overseas, but he is not ruling out a comeback to the PBA. 

“Moving forward, I still hope to play overseas after this. For now, I'll just focus on this tournament. Talk it out with my agent, see what options we have,” Gomez-de Liano stated.

“Everything's open. I'm also thinking about joining PBA. A big reason is my younger brother might join the draft. So, everything's still in the air. I'm just taking it day by day,” he added.

The 26-year-old bared that before signing his extension with Anyang, he was “really leaning towards” going back to the PBA with Terrafirma. 

“They were supposed to work on a trade for this certain team. They couldn't trade me because our team's on a freeze, ‘di ba? While they're selling the team, they can't trade the players,” he said. 

“If ever man, it's August or September. That was too long for me to wait, so I decided to play one more year in KBL,” he added.

And if ever he returns to the Philippines to play professional basketball, Gomez-de Liano will be bringing a winning mindset and culture back to his team, which, he quipped, “Terrafirma is not known for.” 

“During my second year with [Terrafirma,] we got Juami [Tiongson,] Stephen Holt and the rest of the core. Those players, including me, we wanted to win. So, I guess, when you have players with a winning mindset, it can really turn around the franchise,” he said. 
 
Shortly after their quarterfinal finish in the Philippine Cup, Holt was traded to Ginebra, Tiongson was dealt to San Miguel, and Gomez-de Liano took his act to Korea. 

“Whatever team buys Terrafirma, and if ever I decide to come back, I want to bring that winning mindset back. And hopefully, hindi magiging farm team ulit or kulelat,” he added. 

“I hope the next team that buys it, really… not just the players, hopefully the management and the team owner wants to win.”

But for now, the focus for the sweet-shooting 6-foot-5 wing is helping the Philippine-based squad defend its Jones Cup title, as he reunites with head coach Charles Tiu.

Gomez-de Liano played for Tiu back in the 2019 Dubai International Basketball Tournament, when Mighty Sports bagged the tourney’s championship. 

“It's my first time playing for the Strong Group Athletics, representing the Philippines in the Jones Cup. It's been a bucket list of mine to really play here,” he said. 

“I'm hoping we'll repeat the success that we had. I really think that we can. Our squad is very deep. I just can't wait to play our first game.”

