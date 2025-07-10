Ginebraâ€™s Tenorio mulls retirement

^

Ginebra’s Tenorio mulls retirement

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 1:33pm
Ginebra's Tenorio mulls retirement
Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio (5) sets the play for the Gin Kings during their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal matchup with the San Miguel Beermen Wednesday at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Tenyente out?

Following Barangay Ginebra’s Game 7 loss to the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday, Tenorio hinted at retirement.

The 41-year-old floor general, in the Gin Kings’ 100-93 defeat, played just two minutes and 28 seconds in the do-or-die matchup.

He attempted no shots and did not have any stats in Game 7 after saving Ginebra’s season back in Game 6, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer to force the decider.

After Wednesday's game, Tenorio said that for now, he is unsure of his future plans.

Asked if he was hinting about retirement, he simply said, “we’ll see.”

“We'll see. You will hear it from me, definitely, in the next few weeks,” Tenorio said.

“Nakalungkot lang, if this is really my last game. Nakakalungkot,” he added.

The fourth overall pick by San Miguel back in the 2006 PBA Draft, Tenorio once played the most consecutive games played in PBA history at 744.

Back in March 2023, the guard announced that he has Stage 3 colon cancer.

But a few months later, he bared that he is cancer-free and returned to action.

Aside from being a Gin King, the eight-time PBA champion and four-time PBA Finals Most Valuable Player is also the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas youth.

Tenorio had been playing sparingly in the semifinals, but he came up huge in Ginebra’s come-from-behind Game 6 win.

“Memorable sa akin yun definitely because honestly I don’t know what’s going to happen to me for the next few weeks, few months. So we’ll see. Hindi ko pa alam yung plano ko,” Tenorio said.

“I think memorable this season is really my last game, Game 6, kasi doon lang ako naglaro the whole season. Definitely it’s memorable. Yun.”

Still, he voiced pride of his team for battling it out against the mighty Beermen.

“I’m very proud of the team na lumaban. Umabot kami ng Game 7, nagkaroon kami ng opportunity playing a Game 7. I think more than that, it’s really the experience of continuous playing in a Game 7,” he said.

“Hopefully in time, siyempre mga bata na yan e. Hopefully in time, mabunot din ang tinik sa Game 7. Hindi pwedeng always na sayang, hindi pwedeng sayang lang nang sayang. We have to do something about it,” he added.

“But again, I’m really proud of the players, especially those players who are playing heavy minutes. Nakita naman natin, pagod na sila, pero Japeth [Aguilar], they’re still trying and doing their best. A lot of positives pa rin na nangyari, not only in this game but the whole season. Marami pa ring positive that we can take away from this one and move forward.”

